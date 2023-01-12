Michael Flatley facts: Riverdance star's age, wife, children, net worth and career explained

Michael Flatley became an overnight star in 1994 when Riverdance appeared at Ireland's Eurovision Song Contest show.

In a few short years, Riverdance and Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance took over the world, entertaining millions of people with their unique brand of Irish dancing.

The Irish-American dancer's shows have played to more than 60 million people in 60 countries, and have grossed over $1 billion.

Michael helped reinvent traditional Irish dancing by introducing new rhythms and upper body movements, which were previously not used, as well as including influences from tap and modern dance styles.

He once held the Guinness World Record for tap dancing 35 times per second, and his feet were previously insured for $57.6 million.

Michael retired from dancing in 2016, due to spinal, knee, foot, and rib pain. In 2022, he announced that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.