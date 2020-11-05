Michael J Fox says he's quit acting due to memory struggle after 22-years with Parkinson's

5 November 2020, 11:52

By Tom Eames

Back to the Future star Michael J Fox has opened up about his Parkinson's Disease condition, and how he has been forced to stop acting because of his short-term memory loss.

Michael J Fox has spoken openly about his 22-year battle with Parkinson's, and how it has forced him to end his acting career.

The 59-year-old Back to the Future star has said that he doesn't have the short term memorisation skills needed to learn his lines for potential roles.

Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson's, a degenerative disorder of the central nervous system, back in 1991.

He first went public with his condition in 1998 but still continued acting. He starred in the hit sitcom Spin City from 1996 to 2001, and in The Good Wife from 2010 to 2016.

However, he has now said that he will probably no longer act as he struggles with short term memory.

Michael J Fox in 2019
Michael J Fox in 2019. Picture: Getty

"My short-term memory is shot," he told People. "I always had a real proficiency for lines and memorisation.

"And I had some extreme situations where the last couple of jobs I did were actually really word-heavy parts. I struggled during both of them."

Michael continued by saying he is trying to improve his speech by practicing difficult tongue twisters, but has now focused on writing.

"I’m down to this. My guitar playing is no good. My sketching is no good anymore, my dancing never was good, and acting is getting tougher to do.

"So it’s down to writing. Luckily, I really enjoy it.”

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd in 2018
Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd in 2018. Picture: Getty

In recent years, Michael was diagnosed with a noncancerous tumour on his spine. He underwent surgery and it took four months for him to learn to walk again, before he had a fall, described as "definitely my darkest moment."

He added: “Optimism is sustainable when you keep coming back to gratitude, and what follows from that is acceptance.

"Accepting that this thing has happened, and you accept it for what it is. It doesn’t mean that you can’t endeavour to change.

"It doesn’t mean you have to accept it as a punishment or a penance, but just put it in its proper place. Then see how much the rest of your life you have to thrive in, and then you can move on.”

Michael stated that he will now focus on spending time with his wife Tracy Pollan and their children.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice

David Jason and Jenni Falconer

Sir David Jason would love to bring back Del Boy and Only Fools and Horses if he could
Bake Off Peter and Matt Lucas

Bake Off's Matt Lucas feels old as contestant has never heard of Careless Whisper or Spandau Ballet

Bake Off

Stephen Fry interview

Stephen Fry gives update on Hugh Laurie reunion plans and reveals why he'll never sing on camera
John Sessions

Comedian and actor John Sessions has died, aged 67

More on Smooth

Annie Lennox in 1988

Annie Lennox and Eurythmics' 10 best songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley

Bee Gees

Tom Jones and Stevie Wonder

Remembering Tom Jones and Stevie Wonder's amazing duets and medleys 20 years apart

Stevie Wonder

Teenage George Michael reveals story of how Wham! got its name in interview clip from 1983

How Wham! got their name: Teenage George Michael reveals story in interview clip from 1983

George Michael

Keren and Andrew in 2005

Bananarama's Keren Woodward denies she is dating Andrew Ridgeley: 'We broke up seven years ago'

Music

Bee Gees Maurice, Robin and Barry Gibb were being interviewed for NBC when eldest brother Barry got his forefinger stuck in the water bottle he had been absently playing with throughout the segment.

The time Barry Gibb got his finger stuck in a bottle during a Bee Gees TV interview

Bee Gees