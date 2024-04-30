Morgan Freeman facts: Actor's age, wife, children, movies and career explained

Morgan Freeman in 2011. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Morgan Freeman, a titan of the American film industry, embodies versatility and gravitas.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Morgan Freeman's career spans over five decades, marked by an impressive array of roles that showcase his profound ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters.

From his early days in theatre to his breakthrough in the 1987 film Street Smart, and his iconic performances in Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby, Freeman has earned respect and admiration worldwide.

He is a man whose voice and demeanour have become synonymous with wisdom and integrity in Hollywood.