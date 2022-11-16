The Muppet Christmas Carol is coming back to cinemas with a long-lost song now included

By Mayer Nissim

'When Love is Gone' is finally included in the Christmas classic as it returns to the big screen.

The Muppet Christmas Carol isn't just arguably the best Muppet movie AND the finest Charles Dickens adaptation, it's also one of the best Christmas films of all time.

Over the last three decades, it's become a seasonal standard, and now fans will be able to celebrate its 30th anniversary by seeing it on the big screen.

The re-released movie also includes the long-lost song 'When Love Is Gone', which was cut from the film ahead of its first release in 1992.

Sung by Scrooge's young fiancée Belle (played by Meredith Braun), the song originally featured in a flashback.

It was included in the VHS home video release and has popped up in other scattered releases over the years, later being buried on the 'Extras' section of Disney+.

Michael Caine in The Muppet Christmas Carol. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures/Jim Henson Productions

However, the original film print of the scene was lost so it wasn't included in the restored 2012 20th anniversary DVD and Blu-ray editions.

Brian Henson later said: "'When Love Is Gone' was not in the theatrical release, and is presently missing from the movie, which is a real shame.

"It was on the VHS release. I just remastered the film. I remastered it two years ago, and Disney has lost the film... I think they will find it because I keep reminding them, 'You've got to go find it'."

Brian was right, and you'll be able to see the previously-deleted scene as part of a gloriously restored 4K print in over 150 cinemas in the UK and Ireland from December 2.

Meredith Braun re-recorded the song five years ago to mark the film's 25th anniversary, including it on her album that was also titled When Love is Gone.

"I had no idea when I filmed The Muppet Christmas Carol that it would become such a big part of my life," she said at the time.

"It never even occurred to me when we filmed it that it would come back every Christmas. My children have grown up with it and so often I meet people who say it's their favourite film."

Kermit, Miss Piggy and Tiny Tim. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures / Jim Henson Productions

Meredith added: "It was an absolute honour to work with legendary composer Paul Williams who is one of loveliest people I've been lucky enough to collaborate with.

"I loved singing 'When Love Is Gone' in 1992 and had no idea it would become the subject of so much debate after being cut from the film!"

The Muppet Christmas Carol features an all-star cast of Muppets including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Statler & Waldorf and Gonzo, as well as Michael Caine as Ebeneezer Scrooge.

Originally released in December 1992, the film was the fourth Muppets movie and first produced after the deaths of creator Jim Henson and long-time Muppet performer Richard Hunt.

The film's score is composed by Miles Goodman with its songs, including 'When Love Is Gone', written by Paul Williams.

As well as this restored 4K anniversary screening, The Muppet Christmas Carol is screening with a live orchestra at various venues around the UK in November and December.