Halston soundtrack: Every song featured in Ewan McGregor's new Netflix series

Ewan McGregor and Krysta Rodriguez in Netflix's Halston. Picture: Netflix

By Emma Clarke

The new five-parter features everything from Studio 54 disco anthems, to chilled out 60s classics.

Based on the life and illustrious career of fashion designer Halston, Netflix's latest biopic series features some seriously good tunes.

As the narrative shifts from the mid-1960s to early 1970s, the music transitions from the dulcet tones of Velvet Underground, to the funky sounds of disco.

So, if you found yourself moving and grooving to the soundtrack of Halston while devouring the series - here's every song that features in the show.

Netflix's Halston soundtrack

Halston is a new five-part series on Netflix about the life and career of the iconic fashion designer. Picture: Netflix

Sunday Morning, The Velvet Underground

This is the first noteworthy track on the Halston soundtrack, following Halston's meeting with Liza Minnelli.

Liza With a Z, Liza Minnelli (performed by Krysta Rodriguez

Halston and Joe attend a cabaret bar in New York, where Liza (Rodriguez) happens to be playing. She performs this number on stage, before joining the pair.

Tu Che Ne Sai, Dusty Springfield

Springfield can be heard during Halston's fashion show, when he showcases his new, geometric designs on the runway.

Everybody is a Star, Sly & The Family Stone

This track plays out over the end credits of episode one.

I Gotcha, Liza Minnelli (performed by Krysta Rodriguez)

This song is playing on the TV, as Liza raves about the dress Halston made for her.

Jean Genie, David Bowie

Bowie plays when Halston, Liza and his fashion entourage arrive in France, ahead of the Battle of Versaille fashion show. Of course, moments later, the other designers taking part in the show arrive and steal the spotlight, somewhat.

Bonjour Paris, Liza Minnelli (performed by Krysta Rodriguez)

During the Versaille fashion show, Liza Minnelli comes out and performs Bonjour Paris, a tongue-in-cheek cabaret song that gets the crowd geared up for Halston's show.

Got To Use My Imagination, Joe Cocker

Halston returns home to New York after the Versailles fashion show was a huge success.

Si, Gigliola Cinquetti

This Eurovision classic plays during a montage of Elsa Peretti and Halston, as they work together to create a perfume bottle for the Halston brand.

More More More, Andrea True Connection

Halston begins adding to his lines, creating everything from luggage and airline uniforms, to carpets.

Spring Affair, Donna Summer

This iconic disco track plays as Halston enters Studio 54 for the first time, heralding the new era and transition from 60s to 70s.

Vertigo/Relight My Fire, Dan Hartman

Acting as the soundtrack for another Studio 54 scene, Liza is spinning out on the dancefloor (quite literally).

Simultaneously, a partygoer wanting to get inside the exclusive nightclub tries to gain entry via the air vents, only to get trapped inside. Her body was found after a drugs raid on the club and it was shut down.

Chase, Giorgio Moroder

Halston is at Studio 54 after his mother's funeral when this song plays.

Fade to Gray, Visage

Fade to Gray comes through the moment Halston's lover, Victor Hugo, receives the devastating news that he has tested positive for HIV.

Winter Kills, Yaz

This sombre track plays at the end of the fourth episode, when Halston realises the wild nights spent at Studio 54 and his hedonistic lifestyle is catching up with him, impacting his work.

Pale Shelter, Tears For Fears

The song appears in the final episode, when Halston receives negative reviews for his JCPenny line.

Pearly Dewdrops' Drops, Cocteau Twins

Following the feat of designing Martha Graham's dance costumes for Persephone, Halston moves to San Francisco to receive medical care after his HIV diagnosis.

The final track plays out as Halston scales the coast and reflects on his life and career.