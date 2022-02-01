Pamela Anderson facts: Baywatch star's age, husbands, children and net worth revealed

1 February 2022, 13:36 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 16:01

Pamela Anderson in 2005
Pamela Anderson in 2005. Picture: Getty

Pamela Anderson was one of the biggest celebrity names of the 1990s thanks to her starring role as CJ Parker in the TV show Baywatch.

The famous model and actor is back in the public eye thanks to the new Disney+ series Pam and Tommy, with Lily James playing her back in the 1990s during her infamous marriage to musician Tommy Lee.

Pamela is best known for her various appearances in Playboy magazine, and for her roles in Baywatch, Home Improvement and VIP.

She has also appeared in various films, such as Raw Justice, Barb Wire, and Blonde and Blonder (2008).

Pamela has also appeared on several reality TV shows, such as Dancing with the Stars, and Dancing on Ice.

She is also a prominent animal rights activist and has endorsed various PETA projects.

  1. How old is Pamela Anderson?

    Pamela Anderson
    Pamela Anderson. Picture: Getty

    Pamela Anderson was born on July 1, 1967. She celebrated her 54th birthday in 2021.

    She was born in Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada, and is the daughter of Barry Anderson, a furnace repairman, and Carol, a waitress.

    Her great-grandfather, Juho Hyytiäinen, was Finnish, and left the Grand Duchy of Finland (then part of the Russian Empire) for Canada in 1908. He changed his name to Anderson when he arrived as an immigrant.

    She also has a younger brother, Gerry, an actor and producer who has worked alongside her in various projects.

  2. How many husbands has Pamela Anderson had?

    Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in 1996
    Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in 1996. Picture: Getty

    Pamela Anderson married her first husband, Tommy Lee, drummer of the rock band Mötley Crüe, in 1995, after only knowing him for four days.

    They married on a beach, and her mother discovered the marriage from People magazine.

    They had a tumultuous marriage, with Lee being arrested for spousal abuse after assaulting her. He was sentenced to six months in the Los Angeles County Jail. The couple divorced in 1998.

    Pamela was then engaged to model Marcus Schenkenberg, but they broke up in 2001.

    Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock
    Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock. Picture: Getty

    She was then engaged to the singer Kid Rock, before breaking up in 2003. However, in 2006, it was announced that the couple would marry on a yacht near Saint-Tropez, France. Later that year, Pamela filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

    After being rumoured to have got back together with Tommy Lee, Pamela announced in 2007 that she was engaged to film producer Rick Salomon. The couple married at a small ceremony in Las Vegas. However, it was annulled in early 2008.

    Pamela Anderson with Rick Salomon in 2014
    Pamela Anderson with Rick Salomon in 2014. Picture: Getty

    In 2014, Pamela stated that she and Salomon had remarried, but they were divorced again in 2015.

    She then began dating French footballer Adil Rami in 2017, but had split two years later.

    In 2020, Pamela married Hollywood producer Jon Peters. Just a month later, she announced that they had separated, and later claimed to have never been legally married.

    Later that year, Pamela married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. In 2022, she announced that they had split.

  3. How many children does Pamela Anderson have?

    Pamela Anderson with her two sons in 2000
    Pamela Anderson with her two sons in 2000. Picture: Getty

    Pamela Anderson has two kids.

    She has two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee: Brandon Thomas (born June 5, 1996) and Dylan Jagger (born December 29, 1997).

    Brаndon began his career in his teens аs а model.

    Pamela Anderson with her sons Dylan (left) and Brandon (right) in 2016
    Pamela Anderson with her sons Dylan (left) and Brandon (right) in 2016. Picture: Getty

    "I wasn't reаlly into working in the entertаinment industry; well not modelling per sаy; аnd I never reаlly thought of myself аs hаving the model look," he said. "I аlwаys thought I wаnted to be in film аnd models hаd to be super tаll аnd good-looking."

    His acting career began a few years later, and he has also starred in the reality series The Hills: New Beginnings.

    Brandon and his father Tommy were involved in a fight in 2018, which reportedly involved Brandon punching and falling out with his famous dad.

    Dylan is also a model, and also works as a musician. He has worked with Armani Exchange, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, and Hugo Boss, and was previously in a band called Midnight Kids.

  4. What is Pamela Anderson's net worth?

    According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pamela has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Grease is getting a TV prequel

Grease is getting an official prequel TV series about the Pink Ladies
The Masked Singer UK 2022 series 3 odds and guesses

The Masked Singer odds: Who are the most likely celebrities behind the masks?

The Masked Singer

Aidan Turner, Tom Hiddleston, James Norton and Idris Elba have been linked with James Bond

Next James Bond odds: Who is the favourite actor to replace Daniel Craig?

James Bond

Adam Lambert will star in ITV's Starstruck

What is Starstruck? New 'Stars in Their Eyes'-style show with Adam Lambert and Sheridan Smith explained
Torvill & Dean dance with a drone

Torvill and Dean perform incredible one-shot routine with a drone on Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice

More on Smooth

Ali Campbell of UB40 and Astro

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell tour will go ahead this year in memory of Astro

Music

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett: The beautiful friendship of an unlikely music duo

Music

The 73-year love story of Prince Philip and Her Majesty The Queen is one that will be remembered forever. Pictured left, in 1947 and right, in 2007.

When the Queen met Prince Philip: A royal love story in their own words

Royals

Billy Ocean with Jenni Falconer on Famous Firsts

Famous Firsts Podcast: Billy Ocean reveals why he picked his name and how he cracked America

Music

Scramble Quiz

QUIZ: Can you unscramble these 10 iconic singers and bands?

Quizzes

Despite only being 19 years old, George proved to be the most knowledgeable constant on Pop Quiz that episode.

Remember when a fresh-faced George Michael became a Pop Quiz trivia king on TV?

George Michael

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed
Who is Yoko Ono? All the key facts about the multimedia artists

Yoko Ono facts: Artist's age, children and relationship with John Lennon revealed
Prince Edward in 2017

Prince Edward facts: Earl of Wessex's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed