Pamela Anderson facts: Baywatch star's age, husbands, children and net worth revealed
1 February 2022, 13:36 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 16:01
Pamela Anderson was one of the biggest celebrity names of the 1990s thanks to her starring role as CJ Parker in the TV show Baywatch.
The famous model and actor is back in the public eye thanks to the new Disney+ series Pam and Tommy, with Lily James playing her back in the 1990s during her infamous marriage to musician Tommy Lee.
Pamela is best known for her various appearances in Playboy magazine, and for her roles in Baywatch, Home Improvement and VIP.
She has also appeared in various films, such as Raw Justice, Barb Wire, and Blonde and Blonder (2008).
Pamela has also appeared on several reality TV shows, such as Dancing with the Stars, and Dancing on Ice.
She is also a prominent animal rights activist and has endorsed various PETA projects.
-
How old is Pamela Anderson?
Pamela Anderson was born on July 1, 1967. She celebrated her 54th birthday in 2021.
She was born in Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada, and is the daughter of Barry Anderson, a furnace repairman, and Carol, a waitress.
Her great-grandfather, Juho Hyytiäinen, was Finnish, and left the Grand Duchy of Finland (then part of the Russian Empire) for Canada in 1908. He changed his name to Anderson when he arrived as an immigrant.
She also has a younger brother, Gerry, an actor and producer who has worked alongside her in various projects.
-
How many husbands has Pamela Anderson had?
Pamela Anderson married her first husband, Tommy Lee, drummer of the rock band Mötley Crüe, in 1995, after only knowing him for four days.
They married on a beach, and her mother discovered the marriage from People magazine.
They had a tumultuous marriage, with Lee being arrested for spousal abuse after assaulting her. He was sentenced to six months in the Los Angeles County Jail. The couple divorced in 1998.
Pamela was then engaged to model Marcus Schenkenberg, but they broke up in 2001.
She was then engaged to the singer Kid Rock, before breaking up in 2003. However, in 2006, it was announced that the couple would marry on a yacht near Saint-Tropez, France. Later that year, Pamela filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
After being rumoured to have got back together with Tommy Lee, Pamela announced in 2007 that she was engaged to film producer Rick Salomon. The couple married at a small ceremony in Las Vegas. However, it was annulled in early 2008.
In 2014, Pamela stated that she and Salomon had remarried, but they were divorced again in 2015.
She then began dating French footballer Adil Rami in 2017, but had split two years later.
In 2020, Pamela married Hollywood producer Jon Peters. Just a month later, she announced that they had separated, and later claimed to have never been legally married.
Later that year, Pamela married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. In 2022, she announced that they had split.
-
How many children does Pamela Anderson have?
Pamela Anderson has two kids.
She has two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee: Brandon Thomas (born June 5, 1996) and Dylan Jagger (born December 29, 1997).
Brаndon began his career in his teens аs а model.
"I wasn't reаlly into working in the entertаinment industry; well not modelling per sаy; аnd I never reаlly thought of myself аs hаving the model look," he said. "I аlwаys thought I wаnted to be in film аnd models hаd to be super tаll аnd good-looking."
His acting career began a few years later, and he has also starred in the reality series The Hills: New Beginnings.
Brandon and his father Tommy were involved in a fight in 2018, which reportedly involved Brandon punching and falling out with his famous dad.
Dylan is also a model, and also works as a musician. He has worked with Armani Exchange, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, and Hugo Boss, and was previously in a band called Midnight Kids.
-
What is Pamela Anderson's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pamela has an estimated net worth of $20 million.