Pamela Anderson facts: Baywatch star's age, husbands, children and net worth revealed

Pamela Anderson in 2005. Picture: Getty

Pamela Anderson was one of the biggest celebrity names of the 1990s thanks to her starring role as CJ Parker in the TV show Baywatch.

The famous model and actor is back in the public eye thanks to the new Disney+ series Pam and Tommy, with Lily James playing her back in the 1990s during her infamous marriage to musician Tommy Lee.

Pamela is best known for her various appearances in Playboy magazine, and for her roles in Baywatch, Home Improvement and VIP.

She has also appeared in various films, such as Raw Justice, Barb Wire, and Blonde and Blonder (2008).

Pamela has also appeared on several reality TV shows, such as Dancing with the Stars, and Dancing on Ice.

She is also a prominent animal rights activist and has endorsed various PETA projects.