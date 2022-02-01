Tommy Lee facts: Motley Crue drummer's age, wife, children and relationship with Pamela Anderson revealed

Tommy Lee was one of the most talked-about celebrities of the 1990s, mainly thanks to his high-profile relationship with Pamela Anderson.

The Motley Crue drummer is back in the public eye thanks to the new Disney+ series Pam and Tommy, with Sebastian Stan playing him back in the 1990s during his infamous marriage to Pamela Anderson.

The American musician was a founding member of the heavy metal band Motley Crue, and is still their drummer.

Tommy also founded rap-metal band Methods of Mayhem, and has had various solo music projects over the years.

In 2004, he starred in a reality show for NBC called Tommy Lee Goes to College.