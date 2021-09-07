Who is Tom Fletcher?

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Tom Fletcher's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed. Picture: Getty

Tom Fletcher is best known for being a lead vocalist and guitarist in pop band McFly. Tom is also a songwriter who has successfully written several chart-topping singles for McFly, One Direction, Busted and 5 Seconds of Summer.

Tom is also a bestselling children’s author and his written a number of children's books including The Christmasaurus, The Creakers and There’s a Monster in Your Book. There are also plans to translate the books into over 30 languages.

When asked about his dancing, Tom said that he showed his children his “best dad-dancing” and added that he’s excited to “add some new moves” to his repertoire.

“I think the fact that I’m actually going to be dancing on Strictly this year has only just started to sink in while I’m writing this! I’m incredibly excited, of course, but also totally terrified,” Tom told the show.

“My kids were excited too until I started showing them my best dad-dancing in the kitchen. I’m not sure how far they’ll get me in the competition but I can’t wait to add some new moves to my embarrassing dad-dancing repertoire.”