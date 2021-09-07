Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Tom Fletcher's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed
7 September 2021, 13:55
Strictly Come Dancing is returning to our screens later this year and there’s a new line-up of all-star contestants. So, who is Tom Fletcher?
Strictly Come Dancing is making its way back to Saturday nights for its 19th season and is expected to air in autumn 2021.
Tom Fletcher has been confirmed as a contestant for this year’s dance show. Here’s everything you need to know about the singer-songwriter, author and member of McFly.
Who is Tom Fletcher?
Tom Fletcher is best known for being a lead vocalist and guitarist in pop band McFly. Tom is also a songwriter who has successfully written several chart-topping singles for McFly, One Direction, Busted and 5 Seconds of Summer.
Tom is also a bestselling children’s author and his written a number of children's books including The Christmasaurus, The Creakers and There’s a Monster in Your Book. There are also plans to translate the books into over 30 languages.
When asked about his dancing, Tom said that he showed his children his “best dad-dancing” and added that he’s excited to “add some new moves” to his repertoire.
“I think the fact that I’m actually going to be dancing on Strictly this year has only just started to sink in while I’m writing this! I’m incredibly excited, of course, but also totally terrified,” Tom told the show.
“My kids were excited too until I started showing them my best dad-dancing in the kitchen. I’m not sure how far they’ll get me in the competition but I can’t wait to add some new moves to my embarrassing dad-dancing repertoire.”
How old is Tom Fletcher?
Tom Fletcher was born on July 17, 1985, and turned 36-years-old in 2021.
He is originally from Harrow in North-West London.
Is Tom Fletcher married and does he have any children?
Tom Fletcher is married to media personality Giovanna Fletcher and the couple got married in 2012. They have three sons together named Buzz, Max and Buddy.
During an interview on This Morning, Tom and Giovanna spoke about parenting in the public eye. Tom said that he thinks it’s important for them to be “honest” about what they go through as a couple.
“I think it’s so important to be honest and sharing is so important. With parenthood, there’s so much that I didn’t know about before we became parents and it’s only now realising that the most important thing is just sharing information,” Tom explained.
“And it is stuff that is uncomfortable talking about but it’s so important because that’s how we learn that it’s not just us.”
How tall is Tom Fletcher?
Tom Fletcher is thought to stand at around 5 foot 9 (179cm).