These are the 5 must-see films coming out this summer

These are the five films you have to watch this summer. Picture: Disney / Warner Bros. 5000 Broadway Productions / Likely Story

Movie fans and cinema-goers, prepare yourselves for a summer of fantastic film.

Nothing compares to the feeling of sitting down in a darkened cinema screen and losing yourself to a fantastic film for a few hours.

And this summer, there's plenty of blockbusters on the way to help you do just that.

Here are five must-see movies coming out soon...

In The Heights Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights is a musical featuring music and lyrics by Miranda himself, and a story from Quiara Alegría Hudes. Stephanie Beatriz, Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera are among the stars in the movie, which has been directed Jon M. Chu, the master behind the 2018 hit film Crazy Rich Asians. Read more: In the Heights: Lin-Manuel Miranda's fantastic musical movie explained The film's original soundtrack boasts 17 songs, which will be released on June 11, including 'In the Heights', 'Breathe' and 'It Won't Be Long Now'. Cruella Emma Stone is Cruella in this crime comedy, based on the legendary villain Cruella de Vil from Dodie Smith's The Hundred and One Dalmatians. The prequel follows Estella, a young woman who's determined to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She soon meets two thieves, and together they build a life for themselves on the streets of London. But it's when Estella meets Baroness von Hellman that she begins to embrace her true, wicked nature. The Last Letter From Your Lover Based on Jojo Moyes' bestselling novel, The Last Letter From Your Lover centres on a pair of interwoven love stories across two time periods, following an ambitious journalist in present day London who uncovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and is determined to solve the mystery of the star-crossed affair they reveal. Augustine Frizzell's romantic drama stars Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner Nabhaan Rizwaan and Joe Alwyn, with a soundtrack featuring music by Haim. Reminiscence A scientist discovers a way to relive the past and uses the technology to search for his long lost love, in this new science fiction thriller and feature directorial debut from Lisa Joy. The movie also follows a private investigator who uncovers a conspiracy while helping his clients recover their memories. Hugh Jackman stars alongside Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton. Stillwater From the Academy Award Winning director of Spotlight and starring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter who is imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit.

