Sir Trevor McDonald 'splits from wife after 34 years of marriage '

24 September 2020, 10:44 | Updated: 24 September 2020, 10:46

Sir Trevor McDonald and wife Josephine wed in 1986 and have a 31-year-old won together
Sir Trevor McDonald and wife Josephine wed in 1986 and have a 31-year-old won together. Picture: PA

Sir Trevor McDonald has split from his wife Josephine after 34 years of marriage.

81-year-old TV presenter Trevor McDonald has moved out of the home he shares with his wife to a new house two miles away.

"It is sad but Trevor and Jo realised they weren’t making one another happy any more, and that it was time to move on with their lives," a source claimed.

"Trevor is still very much in demand work-wise, and wanted a fresh start. He feels young and still has a twinkle in his eye.

Sir Trevor McDonald has moved out of his martial home after 34 years of marriage.
Sir Trevor McDonald has moved out of his martial home after 34 years of marriage. Picture: PA
Sir Trevor McDonald has split from his wife Josephine after 34 years of marriage. Pictured with wife Jo, far right, and Nelson Mandela, centre left, in 2001.
Sir Trevor McDonald has split from his wife Josephine after 34 years of marriage. Pictured with wife Jo, far right, and Nelson Mandela, centre left, in 2001. Picture: Getty

"He and Josephine have a long history so obviously they are still speaking, and everything is amicable."

The insider added to The Sun: "Trevor has moved into his own apartment and friends are joking it is his bachelor pad.

"The split has been no secret from his inner ­circle, but for now he is very much focusing on his career."

The news comes after the ITV journalist said he understood depression 'for the first time in his life' after struggling with his mental health during lockdown.

The broadcaster was knighted for services to journalism in 1999 and despite retiring officially in 2005, he still presents ITV special programmes on travel and crime. Pictured with Josephine in 1999.
The broadcaster was knighted for services to journalism in 1999 and despite retiring officially in 2005, he still presents ITV special programmes on travel and crime. Pictured with Josephine in 1999. Picture: PA

Sir Trevor and Jo were married in 1986 after meeting at ITN and have a son together, Jack, 31. Trevor also has two children from a previous marriage.

The broadcaster was knighted for services to journalism in 1999 and despite retiring officially in 2005, he still presents ITV special programmes on travel and crime.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

TV weatherman shocked after Rick Astley hears him say he's 'not a fan'

TV weatherman slags off Rick Astley, not realising he was listening
Bake Off Winners

Great British Bake Off winners: Where are they now?

Bake Off

Fred and Tim Williams

These twins reacting to classic music on YouTube is a joy - who are Fred and Tim Williams?

Music

Smooth's Myleene Klass is announced for Dancing on Ice 2021

Myleene Klass is the first celebrity announced for Dancing on Ice 2021

Dancing on Ice

Mamma Mia 2

Will there be a Mamma Mia 3? Sequel predictions and theories

Features

More on Smooth

Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John in 2009

When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'Islands in the Stream' and it was glorious

Bee Gees

The Four Seasons

The 10 greatest Frankie Valli and Four Seasons songs, ranked

Song Lists

The Four Seasons

Four Seasons star Tommy DeVito dies aged 92 after COVID-19 battle

Music

Can you guess the next line in these '80s number one hits?

QUIZ: Guess the next lyric in these '80s number one hits

Quizzes

John Lennon’s 'attention-seeking killer' Mark Chapman apologises for murder: 'I’m sorry'

John Lennon’s 'attention-seeking killer' Mark Chapman apologises for murder: 'I’m sorry'

John Lennon

Pamela Hutchinson of The Emotions has died aged 61

The Emotions and 'Boogie Wonderland' singer Pamela Hutchinson has died, aged 61

Music