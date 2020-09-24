Sir Trevor McDonald 'splits from wife after 34 years of marriage '

Sir Trevor McDonald and wife Josephine wed in 1986 and have a 31-year-old won together. Picture: PA

Sir Trevor McDonald has split from his wife Josephine after 34 years of marriage.

81-year-old TV presenter Trevor McDonald has moved out of the home he shares with his wife to a new house two miles away.

"It is sad but Trevor and Jo realised they weren’t making one another happy any more, and that it was time to move on with their lives," a source claimed.

"Trevor is still very much in demand work-wise, and wanted a fresh start. He feels young and still has a twinkle in his eye.

Sir Trevor McDonald has moved out of his martial home after 34 years of marriage. Picture: PA

Sir Trevor McDonald has split from his wife Josephine after 34 years of marriage. Pictured with wife Jo, far right, and Nelson Mandela, centre left, in 2001. Picture: Getty

"He and Josephine have a long history so obviously they are still speaking, and everything is amicable."

The insider added to The Sun: "Trevor has moved into his own apartment and friends are joking it is his bachelor pad.

"The split has been no secret from his inner ­circle, but for now he is very much focusing on his career."

The news comes after the ITV journalist said he understood depression 'for the first time in his life' after struggling with his mental health during lockdown.

The broadcaster was knighted for services to journalism in 1999 and despite retiring officially in 2005, he still presents ITV special programmes on travel and crime. Pictured with Josephine in 1999. Picture: PA

Sir Trevor and Jo were married in 1986 after meeting at ITN and have a son together, Jack, 31. Trevor also has two children from a previous marriage.

The broadcaster was knighted for services to journalism in 1999 and despite retiring officially in 2005, he still presents ITV special programmes on travel and crime.