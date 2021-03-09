Vicar of Dibley star Trevor Peacock has died, aged 89

9 March 2021, 10:45 | Updated: 9 March 2021, 11:18

Trevor Peacock has died, aged 89
Trevor Peacock has died, aged 89. Picture: Getty/BBC

By Tom Eames

The Vicar of Dibley actor Trevor Peacock has passed away at the age of 89, his agent has confirmed.

Trevor Peacock most famously played loveable rogue Jim Trott in the sitcom.

A family statement read: "Trevor Peacock, actor, writer and song-writer, died aged 89 on the morning of Mar 8 from a dementia-related illness."

The actor first starred alongside Dawn French in the Vicar of Dibley in the show's debut episode in 1994, and went on to feature in every episode until 2015. Peacock was sadly absent from recent Christmas specials.

Jim Trott was famous for his repetition of the word "No" to great comic effect, and for his unsavoury sexual comments.

Peacock was born in Edmonton, north London, in 1931, and began his TV career in the 1960s. His other roles included parts in EastEnders, Jonathan Creek and My Family.

In 2007, he starred in the Hollywood film Fred Claus, alongside Vince Vaughn and Paul Giamatti, as the father of Father Christmas.

Trevor Peacock was also a talented songwriter, and wrote a number of hit songs including 'Mrs Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter' by Herman's Hermits and 'Mystery Girl' by Jess Conrad.

