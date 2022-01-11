Vicar of Dibley actor Gary Waldhorn dies, aged 78

11 January 2022, 16:19

Gary Waldhorn has passed away
Gary Waldhorn has passed away. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

British actor Gary Waldhorn passed away at the age of 78, his family has stated.

Gary Waldhorn was best known for playing Councillor David Horton in classic TV sitcom The Vicar of Dibley.

He was one the main characters in the BBC comedy starring Dawn French, playing the chairman of the parish council who often had disagreements with the new vicar. However, it later became clear that chairman David was very fond of French's character.

Gary's other TV shows included Brush Strokes, Lovejoy and Gallowglass.

He also regularly appeared in theatre, including various roles with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

His son Josh confirmed that he passed away on Monday (January 10).

Gary Waldhorn with Emma Chambers and Dawn French
Gary Waldhorn with Emma Chambers and Dawn French. Picture: Alamy

Josh Waldhorn said in a statement: "Classically trained, it was the theatre where he truly flourished and he leaves a legacy of entertainment that saw him frequent the boards of Broadway, the West End and our living rooms on the telly!

"He leaves behind his two grandsons, Cooper and Bayley and his son Josh. We will all miss him terribly."

Gary Waldhorn's passing follows the death in 2021 of fellow Vicar of Dibley star Trevor Peacock.

Only Dawn French and James Fleet are the surviving members of the main cast of the beloved series.

