Whoopi Goldberg facts: Actor's age, movies, husbands, daughter and more revealed

Whoopi Goldberg is one of the most successful actors of her generation, and one of only 16 people to win the coveted Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Academy Award, and Tony Award (EGOT).

Whoopi Goldberg began her career back in 1983 with her one-woman show, Spook Show, and she soon won a Grammy Award for 'Best Comedy Album' for its recording.

In 1985, she had her film breakthrough in Steven Spielberg's period drama film The Color Purple, for which she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.

She later won an Oscar and a second Golden Globe for her role in the classic romcom film Ghost in 1990, and became the highest-paid actress after her comedies Sister Act and Sister Act II. She has also hosted the Oscars four times.

Whoopi won a Tony Award as a producer of the musical Thoroughly Modern Millie. On TV, she played Guinan in Star Trek: The Next Generation and since 2007, she has co-hosted the daytime talk show The View, where she won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host.