A-Ha announce details of new album and film 'True North', recorded above the Arctic Circle

1 August 2022, 11:58 | Updated: 1 August 2022, 14:58

A-Ha are back with a new album 'True North'
A-Ha are back with a new album 'True North'. Picture: A-Ha/Stian Anderson

By Tom Eames

A-Ha are back with a new album and film, which promises to be one of the most fascinating projects of the band's career.

True North will be the Norwegian band's 11th studio album, and their first since 2015's Cash in Steel.

But this time, they're not only releasing an album, but they're bringing out an intriguing film to support it. Here are all the details:

  1. When is A-Ha's 'True North' album released?

    True North is released as a CD and vinyl album on October 21.

    Morten Harket, Paul Waaktaar-Savoy and Magne Furuholmen recorded the album in a fantastic studio location, just 90km above the Arctic Circle.

    They were also joined by the Norwegian orchestra, Arctic Philharmonic, on the album.

    True North is a letter from a-ha, from the Arctic Circle, a poem from the far north of Norway,” Furuholmen said.

    The album will feature the lead single 'I'm In', which you can hear below:

  2. What is the 'True North' film and when is it released?

    True North will be released in select cinemas worldwide on Thursday, September 15.

    The film will also include a special behind-the-scenes short, exclusive to cinemas.

    Tickets for the film will be available from August 4, from here.

    The original idea for True North was to film a single session of the album, but the project expanded into a bigger production.

    The film focuses on the band’s vision of a "collective connection to the environment".

    The film will see actors portraying life in the North, as well as documenting the band recording music over two days in Bodø, Norway.

    Director Stian Andersen said: "It’s been an honourable assignment to direct the True North movie. It’s also been a great pleasure to write and create the narrative to match a-ha’s beautiful songs in this film."

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bryan Adams and Mel C are back

Bryan Adams and Mel C release excellent new version of 'When You're Gone' duet

Bryan Adams

'Jealous Guy' sees John Lennon confessing how possessive and insecure he was about his love with Yoko Ono.

The Story of... 'Jealous Guy' by John Lennon

The Story of...

George Michael would consistently face disrespectful questions about his sexuality when promoting his music.

Watch George Michael admirably deal with shockingly rude interviewer who tries to out him

George Michael

ABBA's best albums ranked

ABBA's albums ranked from worst to best

ABBA

Sir Tom Jones was appearing on The Graham Norton Show when he recalled the incredible moment he first met Elvis Presley

Tom Jones recalls astounding moment Elvis Presley sang his own song to him the first time they met

Tom Jones

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed