A-Ha announce details of new album and film 'True North', recorded above the Arctic Circle

A-Ha are back with a new album 'True North'. Picture: A-Ha/Stian Anderson

By Tom Eames

A-Ha are back with a new album and film, which promises to be one of the most fascinating projects of the band's career.

True North will be the Norwegian band's 11th studio album, and their first since 2015's Cash in Steel.

But this time, they're not only releasing an album, but they're bringing out an intriguing film to support it. Here are all the details: