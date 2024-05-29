Barry Manilow forced to cancel London concert on "doctor's orders"

Barry Manilow was forced to cancel one of his farewell concerts at his London Palladium residency under "doctor's orders". Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

His farewell will have to wait.

Sadly, Barry Manilow had to cancel his concert at the iconic London Palladium on May 27th, 2024, due to "doctor's orders".

The show was scheduled to kick off from 7.30pm, though with only hours to go the announcement was made that Barry wasn't fit enough to perform.

"Unfortunately, under doctor's orders, we must cancel tonight's 27th May Barry Manilow concert," the statement read on Barry's Twitter/X and Instagram accounts.

"Please hold on to your tickets until we can sort out rescheduling tonight’s performance," leaving hope for disappointed fans.

"We are very sorry we have to make this announcement and trust that tomorrow night’s concert will go on as scheduled."

For his many British fans who had tickets for the 28th May performance, Barry did manage to make the stage the following night.

Barry Manilow cancelled his London concert at the very last minute. Picture: Barry Manilow Instagram

Hundreds of people were already on their way to the London Palladium on 27th May, many of which were already queueing outside for their big night.

His fans weren't as miffed as you might've thought, and many took to social media to show their concern.

Barry is 80 years old after all, and at his age, his adoring fan base understands that his health is his first priority.

"Please don’t push yourself. Your health is important to your fans," wrote one fan named David, whilst another fan called Judy added: "His health comes first, take care Barry we love you."

Another fan Caroline wrote: "Back from the Palladium. Passionate as you are you must be so disappointed. You know how much I love you and that you mean the world to me so I’m very worried tonight. Your health comes first and we can wait. Take care of yourself, get well soon…sending you all my love."

Thankfully, Barry allayed his fans' fears the following night by taking to the stage, in what will be a huge relief to many who have followed the 'Mandy' singer for many years.

Barry Manilow performing at the London Palladium on 23rd May 2024. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns). Picture: Getty

Manilow is in the middle of a nine-night residency at the London Palladium, which he has confirmed are his 'last, last UK concerts" which will come to an end on the 9th of June 2024.

He spoke about his farewell residency when they were first announced, saying: "In 1978, The London Palladium is where I began my love affair with the British public."

"These shows will be my last full concerts in Britain and I wanted to end where I began - at the London Palladium."

It has no doubt been an emotional time for both Manilow and his UK fans who will say goodbye to each other for the final time.

Let's just hope his health issues don't continue and he manages to give his British fans the farewell he desperately wants to.