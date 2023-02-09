Songwriter and composer Burt Bacharach dies, aged 94

9 February 2023, 14:58

Burt Bacharach was an American composer, songwriter, producer, and pianist, who wrote hundreds of pop songs from the late 1950s to the 1980s, many in collaboration with lyricist Hal David.
Burt Bacharach was an American composer, songwriter, producer, and pianist, who wrote hundreds of pop songs from the late 1950s to the 1980s, many in collaboration with lyricist Hal David. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died at the age of 94.

Burt Bacharach has died, it has been confirmed by his family.

Burt Bacharach was an American composer, songwriter, producer, and pianist, who wrote hundreds of pop songs from the late 1950s to the 1980s, many in collaboration with lyricist Hal David.

Burt Bacharach's songs were recorded by over 1,000 artists, he wrote 73 US and 52 UK Top 40 hits, and he was considered one of the most important composers of 20th-century popular music, winning six Grammys and three Oscars in his lifetime.

Burt Bacharach songs were recorded by over 1,000 artists and he wrote 73 US and 52 UK Top 40 hits. Pictured with Dionne Warwick in 1968.
Burt Bacharach songs were recorded by over 1,000 artists and he wrote 73 US and 52 UK Top 40 hits. Pictured with Dionne Warwick in 1968. Picture: Getty
he was considered one of the most important composers of 20th-century popular music, winning six Grammys and three Oscars in his lifetime. Pictured with Carole Bayer Sager at the Oscars in 1982.
he was considered one of the most important composers of 20th-century popular music, winning six Grammys and three Oscars in his lifetime. Pictured with Carole Bayer Sager at the Oscars in 1982. Picture: Getty

Burt Bacharach was born on May 12, 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri, and grew up in New York City.

He was the son of Irma Freeman and Mark Bertram 'Bert' Bacharach, a well-known syndicated newspaper columnist, and his mother was an amateur painter and songwriter who helped Burt learn piano during his childhood.

Bacharach studied music at McGill University and The Music Academy of the West in California before serving two years in the US Army in 1950.

Burt Bacharach first met Hal David at the famous Brill Building songwriting factory in 1957, and they soon forged a very successful partnership. Pictured together in 2004.
Burt Bacharach first met Hal David at the famous Brill Building songwriting factory in 1957, and they soon forged a very successful partnership. Pictured together in 2004. Picture: Getty
Burt Bacharach was married four times, most recently to Jane Hansen in 1993, and had four children; Christopher, Oliver, Raleigh and Nikki Bacharach, who died in 2007. Pictured performing at London's Royal Festival Hall in 2013.
Burt Bacharach was married four times, most recently to Jane Hansen in 1993, and had four children; Christopher, Oliver, Raleigh and Nikki Bacharach, who died in 2007. Pictured performing at London's Royal Festival Hall in 2013. Picture: Getty

Burt Bacharach first met Hal David at the famous Brill Building songwriting factory in 1957, and they soon forged a very successful partnership.

Their first hit "The Story of My Life" was a No.1 hit for Marty Robbins in 1957 and the pair wrote together until the 1970s.

Burt Bacharach is known for some of his greatest songwriting hits including 'Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head', Dionne Warwick's 'I Say a Little Prayer', 'Walk On By', 'Do You Know The Way to San Jose?', The Carpenters' '(They Long To Be) Close To You', 'What the World Needs Now' by Jackie DeShannon and Cilla Black's 'Anyone Who Had a Heart'.

Burt Bacharach was married four times, most recently to Jane Hansen in 1993, and had four children; Christopher, Oliver, Raleigh and Nikki Bacharach, who died in 2007.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The music icon's father took to his Twitter page to share a picture of himself in the back of an ambulance surrounded by paramedics, with a follow up picture of him lying in a hospital bed.

Robbie Williams' dad rushed to hospital with horrific spinal injury: 'Three months to recover'

Robbie Williams

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
Burt Bacharach in 2013

Burt Bacharach facts: Songwriter's family, songs, wife and career revealed

Burt Bacharach

The 12 greatest songs written by Burt Bacharach, ranked

Song Lists

Garth Brooks' best songs ever

Garth Brooks' 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Country

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother