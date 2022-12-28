Cher sparks rumours that she's engaged to 36-year-old boyfriend with diamond ring photo

28 December 2022, 10:58

Cher in 2018
Cher in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Cher has got fans pondering whether she is engaged to her 36-year-old boyfriend after posting a picture of a diamond ring on Christmas Day.

The 76-year-old pop icon confirmed her relationship with music executive Alexander Edwards in November.

And now, it looks as if they might be about to tie the knot.

Cher tweeted an image of a sparkly ring on December 25, writing: "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E."

While many fans shared their congratulations, others were questioning Alexander's intentions.

Cher hit back to any concerns, tweeting: "As we All Know ...I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure...There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance.I've Always Taken Chances...It's WHO I Am."

Alexander Edwards is the former partner of model and reality TV star Amber Rose, with whom he has a three-year-old son, named Slash Electric.

Cher with Alexander Edwards in November 2022
Cher with Alexander Edwards in November 2022. Picture: Getty

Rose previously Edwards of cheating multiple times during their relationship.

Cher has been married twice before. Her first husband, Sonny Bono, died in 1998. The pair split up in 1974.

Just days after their divorce was finalised, she married her second husband Gregg Allman. However, they divorced in 1978.

Cher's famous mother Georgia Holt passed away aged 96 earlier in December.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Gloria Gaynor

Gloria Gaynor facts: 'I Will Survive' singer's age, husband, children and songs explained

Labi Siffre

The Story of... 'Something Inside So Strong' by Labi Siffre

The Story of...

Laura Branigan in 1985

Laura Branigan facts: 'Gloria' singer's career, songs, husband and death explained

Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Rare footage behind-the-scenes of The Bodyguard set shows Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner as they lark around and gently mock each other, much to the delight of the surrounding crew.

The Bodyguard: Watch Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner's electric chemistry in unearthed video

Whitney Houston

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother