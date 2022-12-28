Cher sparks rumours that she's engaged to 36-year-old boyfriend with diamond ring photo

Cher in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Cher has got fans pondering whether she is engaged to her 36-year-old boyfriend after posting a picture of a diamond ring on Christmas Day.

The 76-year-old pop icon confirmed her relationship with music executive Alexander Edwards in November.

And now, it looks as if they might be about to tie the knot.

Cher tweeted an image of a sparkly ring on December 25, writing: "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E."

While many fans shared their congratulations, others were questioning Alexander's intentions.

Cher hit back to any concerns, tweeting: "As we All Know ...I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure...There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance.I've Always Taken Chances...It's WHO I Am."

Alexander Edwards is the former partner of model and reality TV star Amber Rose, with whom he has a three-year-old son, named Slash Electric.

Cher with Alexander Edwards in November 2022. Picture: Getty

Rose previously Edwards of cheating multiple times during their relationship.

Cher has been married twice before. Her first husband, Sonny Bono, died in 1998. The pair split up in 1974.

Just days after their divorce was finalised, she married her second husband Gregg Allman. However, they divorced in 1978.

Cher's famous mother Georgia Holt passed away aged 96 earlier in December.