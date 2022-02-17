‘Downton Abbey’ stars Michelle Dockery and Michael Fox form a folk duo - listen to debut single

17 February 2022, 13:56

Michael Fox and Michelle Dockery are stepping into the world of music together.
Michael Fox and Michelle Dockery are stepping into the world of music together. Picture: Cal McIntyre

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

It's a well-trodden path moving from acting to music.

And that's precisely what Downton Abbey duo Michael Fox and Michelle Dockery have done, with the news of their debut EP together.

More commonly known to the beloved show's fans as Andrew Parker and Lady Mary Crawley, Fox and Dockery are trying their hand at music for the first time.

Bonding over their love of music whilst on set, the duo are finally making music together after a six-year long friendship.

Their debut EP, The Watching Silence, is set for release on 13th May on Decca Records.

You can listen to the folk duo's first single 'Calming Storm' below:

Recorded in Crouch End’s Church Studios in London last year, Fox and Dockery welcomed contributions from Mumford & Sons' drummer Chris Maas and pianist Tommy Heap.

The Watching Silence was produced by Iain Grimble, who has previously worked with the likes of Sinead O'Connor, Travis, the Beautiful South, and Texas.

In the accompanying statement for their new single 'Calming Storm', Dockery says "It’s a whole different set of skills and vulnerability.”

“Acting tends to start with what’s already written on the page. Music can begin anywhere. It’s different and very freeing."

Fox added, “I will always love acting but there is something about us, some part of our characters that we haven’t fully realised – and that’s happening now.”

The duo are more commonly known as Downton Abbey characters Lady Mary Crawley and footman Andrew Parker.
The duo are more commonly known as Downton Abbey characters Lady Mary Crawley and footman Andrew Parker. Picture: ITV

Talking about signing the duo and their influences, Decca Records said that "the music Fox and Dockery have found together is both classic and utterly timeless."

"Though more Nashville Americana than UK folk in melody and structure, their impressionistic songs are modern and immediate, free of pastiche, and are shot through with their own London realism.”

They both showcase their remarkable chemistry in the lead single from their upcoming EP, singing in hypnotic harmony throughout.

Fans in the UK can catch Michael Fox and Michelle Dockery this spring during their first official performance at London’s OMEARA.

For early access to tickets for their show, head to their website here.

