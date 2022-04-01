Emeli Sandé reveals she's in same-sex relationship and has met 'the one for life'

Emeli Sandé is set to release her new album, Let's Say For Instance, is out in May 2022. Picture: Olivia Lifungula

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Emeli Sandé has revealed that she is 'happier than ever'.

This is because she's fallen in love, and is now in a same-sex relationship with someone she called 'the one for life'.

It's been a busy week for Emeli Sandé having performed at the Concert For Ukraine at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

She received criticism from her fanbase for lip-syncing to 'Brighter Days' while appearing on stage alongside the Kingdom Choir, to which she apologised and explained it was due to her strained vocals.

But only days later she's on a massive high having revealed her new love to the world.

Emeli Sandé says she is 'happier than ever'. Picture: Olivia Lifungula

In an interview with Metro, Emeli explains that she met her partner who is a classical pianist, whilst studying classical music herself.

"We met through music" she said "and I definitely feel happier than ever. It feels great."

"For me, true love and having love in your life makes everything fit into place", gushed Emeli whose new album, Let’s Say For Instance, is out in May.

The 'Next To Me' singer was previously married to marine biologist Adam Gouraguine who she met whilst studying at university.

They tied the knot in 2012, but eventually went on to divorce two years later in 2014.

Sandé has always been strongly goal-driven, and as a high-achieving medical student during her university days achieved all of the goals she set for herself, including straight A's. But she admitted something was missing.

As a music prodigy, she began writing her own music at the tender age of 11 and was even offered a record contract at just 16.

But her ambition was to complete her education to the highest degree before pursuing music, so she could concentrate on her artistry whole-heartedly.

On the day that her new video for single 'There Isn't Much' was released, Emeli admits that the song is about "everything I thought I wanted being nothing without the right person to share it with."

"If you don’t really have someone to share it with or someone supporting you behind the scenes, it’s very difficult."

"So now I feel very fulfilled: I’ll always love music and I love my career but now it just feels that despite what happens, I can just enjoy life and be really happy."

That sentiment radiates throughout 'There Isn't Much', with the lyrics stating: "Look at all my stuff, you would think I had enough, but I swear it isn’t much, without you".

Shot in just one take, the music video features female dancers recruited from what the video’s director Mareike Macklon describes as ‘the queer community’, with Emeli having long been supported by her LGBT fanbase.

Emeli was asked if her new relationship meant she now identifies as bisexual, to which she responded: "I’m not sure what I identify as but I guess so."

"I just feel like I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with."

She's already taken the next step by introducing her new partner to her parents. When asked how they took the news, Emeli responded simply with: "All good."

And we couldn't be happier for her.