All By Myself and Hungry Eyes singer Eric Carmen has died, aged 74

Eric Carmen in 1988. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Eric Carmen, the singer-songwriter famous for the hit song 'All By Myself', has passed away at the age of 74, as announced by his wife.

The American star initially gained prominence with the power pop group The Raspberries before establishing himself as a solo artist.

One of his significant solo hits, 'Hungry Eyes', featured in the 1987 cult movie classic Dirty Dancing.

According to a statement on his official website, Carmen’s wife, Amy, shared that Eric peacefully passed away in his sleep over the weekend. She expressed that it brought him immense joy to know that his music had touched countless lives over the decades and would be his enduring legacy.

Amy concluded the statement with the poignant quote from his 1977 solo album Boats Against The Current: “Love is all that matters… faithful and forever.”

Eric Carmen - Hungry Eyes (Official HD Video)

Eric Carmen, originally from Ohio, co-founded The Raspberries in the early 1970s alongside Jim Bonfanti and Wally Bryson. Later, Dave Smalley joined the group after the departure of John Aleksic.

Their debut album, Raspberries (1972), included tracks that achieved chart success, notably 'Go All The Way'. Interestingly, this song was banned by the BBC in the UK due to its sexually suggestive lyrics but was later featured on the 2014 Guardians Of The Galaxy soundtrack.

Following four albums together, the band disbanded in 1975, leading Eric Carmen to embark on a successful solo career. His rendition of 'All By Myself' became iconic and was later covered by Canadian singer Celine Dion. Additionally, the song appeared in the opening scene of the film Bridget Jones’s Diary.

As a songwriter, Carmen also delivered hits such as 'Almost Paradise' from the Footloose soundtrack, along with 'Never Gonna Fall In Love Again' and 'Make Me Lose Control'.