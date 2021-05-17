Why is Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest?

Australia is competing at Eurovision for the fifth year running. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Eurovision is back for 2019 and its bigger and better than ever, but with Australia as the surprise favourites to win just why are they allowed to compete and would the whole show move down under if they won?

Why is Australia competing at Eurovision?

It turns out the Australian's are massive, MASSIVE fans of Eurovision.

The show has been broadcast in Australia for many years and had garnered a huge following of die-hard Euro pop devotees.

Bowing to very popular demand, the European Broadcasting Union announced a caveat in 2015 which allowed Australia to compete in the contest for the show's 60th anniversary later that same year.

Australia's Kate Miller-Heidke performs the song Zero Gravity during the first semi-final of the 64th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019. Picture: Getty

TV presenter Mel Giedroyc explained on BBC’s Eurovision: You Decide in February 2015: “The simple fact is, Australia’s host TV broadcaster SBS is part of the European Broadcasting Union, otherwise known as the EBU.

“And this is a qualification requirement for entering the Eurovision Song Contest. So that’s why we’ll see them in May.”

Fast forward to a few months later and Australia's entry, Guy Sebastian, found himself in the grand final of 2015's competition - to much joy across Australia.

Singer Dami Im representing Australia performs on stage during the Grand Final of the 61st annual Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Getty

2019 sees Australia competing at the contest for the fifth time and for a country with such a short Eurovision history, they have an impressive track record.

2016 entry Dami Im came second in 2016 and they have also appeared in the top ten in two other appearances - Guy Sebastian finishing fifth in 2015 and Isaiah Firebrace coming ninth in 2017.

Australia have secured a guaranteed spot in the competition until 2023, so we've got many more brilliant performances to