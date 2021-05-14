Who is Daði Freyr? Meet Iceland's 2021 Eurovision entry

14 May 2021, 10:20

Iceland's 2021 Eurovision entry Daði Frey Pétursson (pronounced “Dathi) was born on June 30, 1992 and is 28-years-old.
Iceland's 2021 Eurovision entry Daði Frey Pétursson (pronounced “Dathi) was born on June 30, 1992 and is 28-years-old. Picture: Instagram/DadiMakesMusic

By Giorgina Hamilton

Iceland's Eurovision entry Daði Freyr is looking to take home the trophy at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, the Netherlands on May 18. Here's everything you need to know about the Icelandic singer...

Who is the Iceland's Eurovision entry Daði Frey?

It's third time lucky for Iceland's 2021 Eurovision entry, Daði Freyr.

The singer came runner-up on Söngvakeppnin in 2017– Iceland's TV competition to determine who competes at Eurovision – and in 2020 he was chosen to represent Iceland before the competition was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Daði co-founded the band RetRoBot with his friends Kristján Pálmi, singer Gunnlaugur Bjarnason and guitarist Guðmundur Einar Vilbergsson.

See more: ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus reveals why the UK will struggle to win Eurovision 2020

In 2012 the group won Músíktilraunir, an annual music competition in Reykjavík, Iceland, where Daði was crowned Best Electronic Musician of the Year.

How old is Daði Frey and where is he from?

Daði Frey Pétursson (his name is pronounced “Dathi) was born on June 30, 1992 and is 28-years-old.

Born in Reykjavík, Daði grew up in Denmark for the first nine years of his life.

His parents then moved to the south of Iceland, first in Laugaland and later in Ásahreppur.

See more: When unknown group Riverdance exploded onto the world stage at 1994's Eurovision

The youngster attended Fjölbrautaskóli Suðurlands (Sudurland College) for high school, graduating in 2012, before going to Berlin to attain a BA in Music Management and Audio Production in 2017.

Daði is an impressive 6' 10" tall and is married to musician Árný Fjóla Ásmundsdóttir. The couple had their first child, Áróra, in 2019.

What is the Iceland's Eurovision 2021 song called?

Daði and the group he performs with, Gagnamagnið, won Iceland's TV contest Söngvakeppnin in 2020 and were due to represent their country before COVID-19 put a stop to the competition.

Daði's 2020 song was called 'Think About Things' and was inspired by the arrival of his daughter.

See more: Who is James Newman? Meet the UK's 2021 Eurovision entry

The Icelandic singer's 2021 track is called '10 Years' and was released by Daði Freyr on March 13, 2021.

Listen to Iceland's 2021 Eurovision entry below:

