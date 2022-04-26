'You'll Never Walk Alone': Gerry Marsden gets beautiful Liverpool FC memorial

26 April 2022, 10:58

By Mayer Nissim

Gerry Marsden was a hero of Liverpool Football Club who made 'You'll Never Walk Alone' an anthem.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liverpool Football Club has unveiled a beautiful new memorial in honour of Gerry Marsden.

The frontman of pop legends Gerry and the Pacemakers died in January 2021 at the age of 78 after suffering a heart infection.

The plaque was unveiled by Marsden's wife Pauline on Sunday (April 24), just before Liverpool beat local rivals Everton 2-0.

The understated memorial features a bronze Liverpool Football Club scarf reading "YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE", accompanied by a musical stave featuring a clutch of notes from the song.

Above the scarf is a photograph of Marsden wearing a Liverpool tie given to him by Bill Shankly.

It features the words: "With Gerry's unique interpretation and soulful rendition, those simple words and notes on the page acquired extraordinary meaning, becoming not just a message for our times... but an anthem for the world. YNWA."

The memorial is placed between the Kop and the stadium's Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand.

'You'll Never Walk Alone' originally featured in Rodgers & Hammerstein musical Carousel, which opened on Broadway in 1945 before coming to the West End five years later.

Liverpool FC fans at Anfield Stadium
Liverpool FC fans at Anfield Stadium. Picture: Alamy

A movie adaptation gave the song a bigger audience in 1956, and it was covered many times before Gerry and the Pacemakers took it to number one in 1963.

Anfield Stadium had an in-house DJ who played the top 10 at the time, and the song became a favourite of Liverpool fans.

Apparently, then-Liverpool manager Bill Shankly had already Gerry's version of the song that summer and the club is said to have adopted it as their song even before it was released.

Marsden invited Shankly and the team on to The Ed Sullivan Show where the group performed the song for US TV audiences.

"When we finished it, Bill came up to me," Marsden said years later. "He said, ‘Gerry my son, I have given you a football team and you have given us a song’."

'You'll Never Walk Alone' has become a mantra for Liverpool fans, and is used on shirts, scarves and other merchandise, as well as above the Shankly Gates entrance of Anfield Stadium.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston biopic: Cast, release date, plot, soundtrack and more revealed

Whitney Houston

George Michael covered Stevie Wonder's 'As'

The Story of... 'As' by Stevie Wonder, covered by George Michael and Mary J Blige

The Story of...

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2022: How to listen to the chart
Freddie Mercury is seen wearing his iconic yellow tank top while pacing his dressing room in the minutes leading-up to the start of the huge concert.

Freddie Mercury shows off his spine-tingling acapella voice in backstage video from last Queen concert

Queen

The Bee Gees gave an incredible acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on a chat show. Pictured (L to R) Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. in 1998

Relive the Bee Gees' flawless impromptu acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on live TV - video

Bee Gees

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed