The Human League announce incredible special guests for UK arena tour

The Human League - A Very British Synthesizer Group box set trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and T'Pau are giving The Human League some extra special support.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Human League recently announced a massive arena tour for December 2024, and have now added some incredible special guests who will join them on the road.

Supporting the synth superstars on all UK dates are Sophie Ellis-Bextor and the Carol Decker-fronted T'Pau.

The Human League's European Generations Tour 2024 kicks off in November next year, with Ellis-Bextor and T'Pau joining up with them on the UK leg the following month.

Tickets for all shows are available now.

The Human League in concert. Picture: Getty Images

The full tour dates are as follows:

December 5 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

December 6 – AO Arena, Manchester

December 7 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

December 9 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

December 10 – Windsor Hall (BIC), Bournemouth

December 12 – Ovo Hydro, Glasgow

December 13 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

December 14 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

Philip Oakey and Joanne Catherall of The Human League. Picture: Getty Images

The Human League is made up of founding member Philip Oakey, together with long-time members Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley.

Oakey formed the group in Sheffield with Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh, before both left the group to form Heaven 17.

In 2011, the group released their ninth studio album Credo, which featured the lead single 'Night People'. It was their first record in a decade and has remained their most recent studio release.