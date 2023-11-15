The Human League announce incredible special guests for UK arena tour

15 November 2023, 12:31

The Human League - A Very British Synthesizer Group box set trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and T'Pau are giving The Human League some extra special support.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Human League recently announced a massive arena tour for December 2024, and have now added some incredible special guests who will join them on the road.

Supporting the synth superstars on all UK dates are Sophie Ellis-Bextor and the Carol Decker-fronted T'Pau.

The Human League's European Generations Tour 2024 kicks off in November next year, with Ellis-Bextor and T'Pau joining up with them on the UK leg the following month.

Tickets for all shows are available now.

The Human League in concert
The Human League in concert. Picture: Getty Images

The full tour dates are as follows:

  • December 5 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff
  • December 6 – AO Arena, Manchester
  • December 7 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
  • December 9 – Brighton Centre, Brighton
  • December 10 – Windsor Hall (BIC), Bournemouth
  • December 12 – Ovo Hydro, Glasgow
  • December 13 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
  • December 14 – OVO Arena Wembley, London
Philip Oakey and Joanne Catherall of The Human League
Philip Oakey and Joanne Catherall of The Human League. Picture: Getty Images

The Human League is made up of founding member Philip Oakey, together with long-time members Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley.

Oakey formed the group in Sheffield with Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh, before both left the group to form Heaven 17.

In 2011, the group released their ninth studio album Credo, which featured the lead single 'Night People'. It was their first record in a decade and has remained their most recent studio release.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Shane MacGowan in hospital

'Fairytale of New York' singer Shane MacGowan's wife gives tender hospital update and shares love and prayers
Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen team up

Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs swap songs for amazing performance at BMI Country Awards - video

Country

James Brolin, Barbra Streisand, Aerosmith and Diane Warren

How Barbra Streisand and James Brolin inspired Aerosmith's 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing'

Barbra Streisand

Barry Manilow and his husband Garry Kief and ex-wife Susan Deixler

Barry Manilow explains why he didn't come out as gay until he was in his 70s

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has issued a public apology after a clip of her criticising Robbie Williams was shown on his new Netflix documentary.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor apologises for “cruel” behaviour to Robbie Williams after video resurfaces

Robbie Williams

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Legends of the Ashes with Stephen Fry

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

John Lewis Christmas ads

All the John Lewis Christmas adverts ranked from worst to best

TV & Film

Xmas movies

The 20 best Christmas movies of all time, ranked

Christmas

Matthew Perry's favourite song of all time was played at his funeral, as a positive message for anyone struggling like him.

The poignant song played at Matthew Perry's funeral as a hopeful message to his fans

TV & Film

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Beatles

George Harrison passed away in 2001

The Beatles' final meeting with George Harrison just weeks before his death was beautiful

Beatles

Jimmy Ruffin

The Story of... 'What Becomes of the Brokenhearted' by Jimmy Ruffin

Song Facts