The Human League announce incredible special guests for UK arena tour

On Air Now
Early Breakfast with Gary King 4am - 6am
15 November 2023, 12:31
The Human League - A Very British Synthesizer Group box set trailer
Sophie Ellis-Bextor and T'Pau are giving The Human League some extra special support.
The Human League recently announced a massive arena tour for December 2024, and have now added some incredible special guests who will join them on the road.
Supporting the synth superstars on all UK dates are Sophie Ellis-Bextor and the Carol Decker-fronted T'Pau.
The Human League's European Generations Tour 2024 kicks off in November next year, with Ellis-Bextor and T'Pau joining up with them on the UK leg the following month.
Tickets for all shows are available now.
The full tour dates are as follows:
The Human League is made up of founding member Philip Oakey, together with long-time members Joanne Catherall and Susan Ann Sulley.
Oakey formed the group in Sheffield with Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh, before both left the group to form Heaven 17.
In 2011, the group released their ninth studio album Credo, which featured the lead single 'Night People'. It was their first record in a decade and has remained their most recent studio release.