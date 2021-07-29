Carol Decker facts: Songs, husband and what the T'Pau singer is doing now

29 July 2021, 14:50

Carol Decker
Picture: Getty

Carol Decker scored huge success in the late 1980s with her group T'Pau.

But what else has she been up to lately? Here are all the important facts about the Liverpudlian singer.

  1. Who is Carol Decker and what are her biggest songs?

    Carol Decker is best known as the lead singer of pop-rock band T'Pau, who scored international success in the late 1980s.

    The group's most successful single was 'China In Your Hand', which spent five weeks at the top of the UK chart.

    They also had top 10 hits with 'Heart and Soul' and 'Valentine'.

    The band still performs with Decker and original member Ronnie Rogers – her ex-boyfriend with whom she wrote many of their songs at the time. They first reunited for a 25th anniversary tour in 2013.

  2. Carol Decker age: How old is she?

    Carol was born on September 10, 1957, and celebrated her 63rd birthday in 2020.

    She was born in Huyton, Merseyside and educated in Wellington, Shropshire.

  3. Carol Decker husband: Is she married?

    Carol Decker and Richard Coates
    Carol Decker and Richard Coates. Picture: Getty

    Carol began dating restaurateur Richard Coates in 1996, and they have two children: Scarlett (born 1998) and Dylan (born 2002).

    They married in 2006, and that same year Decker became a joint tenant of the Cherry Tree Inn at Stoke Row near Henley, which Coates had established. However, it closed in 2012.

    Richard is now the executive chef of the Bodeans restaurant chain.

  4. Where is Carol Decker now?

    Carol and T'Pau still perform live, and they released a new single 'Guess Who's Sorry Now' in 2021.

    In 2017, she appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Masterchef, and she also appeared as herself in an episode of Benidorm.

