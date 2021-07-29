Carol Decker facts: Songs, husband and what the T'Pau singer is doing now

Who is Carol Decker and what are her biggest songs?

Carol Decker is best known as the lead singer of pop-rock band T'Pau, who scored international success in the late 1980s.

The group's most successful single was 'China In Your Hand', which spent five weeks at the top of the UK chart.

They also had top 10 hits with 'Heart and Soul' and 'Valentine'.

The band still performs with Decker and original member Ronnie Rogers – her ex-boyfriend with whom she wrote many of their songs at the time. They first reunited for a 25th anniversary tour in 2013.