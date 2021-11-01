Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams forced to cancel performances after testing positive for COVID-19

Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams forced to cancel performances after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: Alamy & Instagram

By Hannah Lovejoy

Music legends Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams have tested positive for coronavirus which forced them both to cancel music appearances over the weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jon Bon Jovi was scheduled to perform at an event in Miami in Florida on Saturday (October 30). Shortly before the show, Jon notified concertgoers that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had to cancel his performance.

“Jon is fully vaccinated and feeling fine,” a rep for Jon told Variety.

It’s thought that some fans were already at the venue for the event at the time of the announcement. The event sounded idyllic for Bon Jovi fans as there would’ve been an acoustic performance from Jon as well as a Q&A session, photo opportunities and a Halloween costume party.

Elsewhere, Bryan Adams was supposed to appear at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday (October 30). Bryan was forced to cancel his appearance after testing positive for coronavirus.

Bryan was due to perform the track ‘It’s Only Love’ with H.E.R. at the iconic music event. The performance was going to honour Tina Turner who was inducted this year. Bryan sang the song as a duet with Tina in 1985.

Keith Urban stepped in for Bryan Adams at the last minute and performed with H.E.R. at the event.

Posting on Instagram, Bryan shared an update and mentioned that he was feeling okay. He mentioned to “please not worry” and wished his followers a Happy Halloween.

He added that his daughter had also tested positive but was doing well also.

“Happy Halloween and thanks for all the well wishes. Please don’t worry, yes I had the Covid and thankfully had no symptoms,” Bryan wrote on the caption of a Halloween selfie.

“Bunny my daughter had it too, with a bit of a sore throat for the night. But we’re good, and it has to be said: #sohappyithurts.”