Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams forced to cancel performances after testing positive for COVID-19

1 November 2021, 12:08

Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams forced to cancel performances after testing positive for COVID-19
Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams forced to cancel performances after testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: Alamy & Instagram
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Music legends Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams have tested positive for coronavirus which forced them both to cancel music appearances over the weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jon Bon Jovi was scheduled to perform at an event in Miami in Florida on Saturday (October 30). Shortly before the show, Jon notified concertgoers that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had to cancel his performance.

“Jon is fully vaccinated and feeling fine,” a rep for Jon told Variety.

It’s thought that some fans were already at the venue for the event at the time of the announcement. The event sounded idyllic for Bon Jovi fans as there would’ve been an acoustic performance from Jon as well as a Q&A session, photo opportunities and a Halloween costume party.

Read more: When Jon Bon Jovi went undercover to surprise fans at a karaoke bar, and they lost their minds

Elsewhere, Bryan Adams was supposed to appear at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday (October 30). Bryan was forced to cancel his appearance after testing positive for coronavirus.

Bryan was due to perform the track ‘It’s Only Love’ with H.E.R. at the iconic music event. The performance was going to honour Tina Turner who was inducted this year. Bryan sang the song as a duet with Tina in 1985.

Keith Urban stepped in for Bryan Adams at the last minute and performed with H.E.R. at the event.

Posting on Instagram, Bryan shared an update and mentioned that he was feeling okay. He mentioned to “please not worry” and wished his followers a Happy Halloween.

Read more: Bryan Adams announces UK tour in support of new album So Happy It Hurts

He added that his daughter had also tested positive but was doing well also.

“Happy Halloween and thanks for all the well wishes. Please don’t worry, yes I had the Covid and thankfully had no symptoms,” Bryan wrote on the caption of a Halloween selfie.

“Bunny my daughter had it too, with a bit of a sore throat for the night. But we’re good, and it has to be said: #sohappyithurts.”

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Prince Live On Stage in 1986

Prince facts: Iconic singer's career, real name, height, girlfriends and death explained

Prince

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021

Tina Turner and Carole King get emotional tributes as they're inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Tina Turner

Smooth's Famous Firsts

Smooth launches new Famous Firsts interview podcast with host Jenni Falconer
Bruce Springsteen is one of the most successful US musicians ever. (Photo: Rob DeMartin)

Bruce Springsteen facts: Singer's age, family, children, net worth and more revealed
Westlife are taking their new album Wild Dreams out on tour.

Westlife announce 'The Wild Dreams' UK & Ireland arena tour for 2022

Westlife

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?