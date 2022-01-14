Kerry Katona facts: Singer’s age, husbands, children, height and more revealed

Kerry Katona facts: Singer's age, partner, children, height and more revealed
Kerry Katona
Kerry Katona is a well-known British singer and media personality who is well-loved by many.

Kerry Katona is best known for being a member of British girl band Atomic Kitten and also for her various roles on reality TV shows.

She's been married to a member of Westlife, has five children and is about to get married for the fourth time.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kerry Katona’s career and personal life.

  1. Who is Kerry Katona?

    Kerry Katona is a successful singer and media personality - she is best known for being one of the original members of girl group Atomic Kitten. After departing from the band, Kerry established her name and brand in the British media.

    Kerry has been part of a number of entertainment shows including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Ghost Trip.

    In addition to these television shows, Kerry has also had several reality TV shows and documentary series that have followed different parts of her life.

  2. How old is Kerry Katona and where was she born?

    Kerry Katona was born on September 6, 1980. She celebrated her 41st birthday in 2021.

    Kerry was born in Warrington, Cheshire in the United Kingdom.

  3. Is Kerry Katona married and does she have any children?

    Kerry Katona is currently engaged to Ryan Mahoney and she has five children from her previous relationships.

    Kerry has been married three times, her first marriage was to Westlife band member Brian McFadden. The musicians were married from 2002 to 2004. The pair had two daughters together, Lilly and Molly.

    The year after her separation from Brian, Kerry married for a second time to Mark Croft in 2007. Kerry and Mark were together until 2011 and they had two children together, one son named Maxwell and one daughter named Heidi.

    After her relationship with Mark ended, Kerry met George Kay and she got wed for the third time in 2014. The couple split in 2017 and George sadly passed away in 2019. Kerry and George had one child together, a daughter named Dylan-Jorge who is sometimes referred to as DJ.

  4. How tall is Kerry Katona?

    Kerry Katona is thought to stand at around five foot two inches tall.

