Linda Nolan facts: Singer's age, husband, children and career revealed

Linda Nolan in 2016. Picture: Getty

Irish star Linda Nolan first found fame as part of the sister singing group the Nolans, and has recently opened up about her cancer diagnosis.

First performing with her sisters in 1974, Linda has sang with the likes of Gene Pitney and Frank Sinatra, and has appeared in many TV shows and stage musicals.

After moving with her family to Blackpool aged three, she formed The Nolans with her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, and Bernie. Their youngest sister Coleen Nolan then joined in 1980.

After leaving the group in 1983, Linda went on to perform in theatre, including an eight-season residency as Maggie May on Blackpool's Central Pier from 1986, followed by two seasons as Rosie O'Grady on Blackpool's South Pier from 1994.

The Nolans in 1980 (Left to right: Linda, Bernie, Maureen and Coleen). Picture: Getty

Linda also played the prison governor in two UK touring productions of Prisoner Cell Block H: The Musical in the 1990s, and starred in the West End as Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers for three years from 2000.

She reunited with the Nolans in 2009, and five years later took part in the 13th series of Celebrity Big Brother. In 2018, she became a regular panellist on Loose Women.

Here are the important facts about the talented star: