Madness to release new TV documentary film 'Before We Was We'

11 March 2021, 16:12

The official poster for 'Before We Was We'
The official poster for 'Before We Was We'. Picture: Press

By Cloe Lee

Ska legends Madness are releasing a three-part docu-series set to air this May.

Madness' latest endeavour Before We Was We, named after their 2019 biography of the same name, is a three-part documentary exploring the band’s early days in Camden to now – 12 studio albums and 4 decades later.

Each hour-long episode follows the journey of the band’s extensive career, highlighting their cultural impact, with original footage and interviews.

Forming in 1976, Madness rose to fame during a post-war Britain, and quickly became the icons they're known as today, performing on top of the actual Buckingham Palace in 2019 for the Royal Jubilee.

Madness pictured in the early days
Madness pictured in the early days. Picture: Getty

The AMC UK original production will cover stories from band members past and present, including the current line-up of Chris Foreman, Mike 'Barso' Barson, Lee 'Thommo' Thompson, Graham 'Suggs' McPherson, Daniel 'Woody' Woodgate and Mark 'Bedders' Bedford.

Upon reflecting on his time in the band, long-standing member Suggs revealed: “I don’t remember ever thinking about whether it was going to last.

“You see this polished Madness that's been going for years and people would think, ‘course you knew.’ But I didn’t have a clue. I wasn’t taking it the slightest bit serious."

Suggs performing at the Isle of Wight Festival 2019
Suggs performing at the Isle of Wight Festival 2019. Picture: Getty

"That’s why I got thrown out of the band at the start, because I just thought it was a laugh and just something to do – hanging out with pretty cool geezers.

“The idea that I was going to make a career out of it was beyond comprehension."

Luckily, the lead singer was allowed back into the band, and a career he made indeed. He won a prestigious Ivor Novello award and achieving 15 top ten UK singles, although, surprisingly the band scored just one number one with 'House of Fun'.

The 'Our House' singer’s journey is not over yet and the band are still going strong, having rescheduled their 2020 tour to Summer 2021.

Read More: 7 of the best ever songs by Madness

Before We Was We will launch on BT TV at 9pm on Saturday, May 1 on AMC UK.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Lady Gaga stunned as she sang 'Shallow' for the first time to the cast and crew of 'A Star Is Born'

When Lady Gaga sang jaw-dropping acoustic of 'Shallow' for first time to stunned crew of 'A Star Is Born'
Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe

Who was Michael Jackson's wife Debbie Rowe?

Michael Jackson

Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are among the richest singers

These are the top 20 richest singers in the world

Tina Turner has spoken about the pitfalls on her road to fame and her relationship with Ike Turner in a trailer for the HBO documentary, Tina.

Tina Turner opens up about 'abusive life' in new trailer for sensational documentary

Tina Turner

Upcoming Bee Gees Movie to be directed by Kenneth Branagh

Upcoming Bee Gees movie to be directed by Kenneth Branagh

Bee Gees

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?