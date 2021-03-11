Madness to release new TV documentary film 'Before We Was We'

The official poster for 'Before We Was We'. Picture: Press

By Cloe Lee

Ska legends Madness are releasing a three-part docu-series set to air this May.

Madness' latest endeavour Before We Was We, named after their 2019 biography of the same name, is a three-part documentary exploring the band’s early days in Camden to now – 12 studio albums and 4 decades later.

Each hour-long episode follows the journey of the band’s extensive career, highlighting their cultural impact, with original footage and interviews.

Forming in 1976, Madness rose to fame during a post-war Britain, and quickly became the icons they're known as today, performing on top of the actual Buckingham Palace in 2019 for the Royal Jubilee.

Madness pictured in the early days. Picture: Getty

The AMC UK original production will cover stories from band members past and present, including the current line-up of Chris Foreman, Mike 'Barso' Barson, Lee 'Thommo' Thompson, Graham 'Suggs' McPherson, Daniel 'Woody' Woodgate and Mark 'Bedders' Bedford.

Upon reflecting on his time in the band, long-standing member Suggs revealed: “I don’t remember ever thinking about whether it was going to last.

“You see this polished Madness that's been going for years and people would think, ‘course you knew.’ But I didn’t have a clue. I wasn’t taking it the slightest bit serious."

Suggs performing at the Isle of Wight Festival 2019. Picture: Getty

"That’s why I got thrown out of the band at the start, because I just thought it was a laugh and just something to do – hanging out with pretty cool geezers.

“The idea that I was going to make a career out of it was beyond comprehension."

Luckily, the lead singer was allowed back into the band, and a career he made indeed. He won a prestigious Ivor Novello award and achieving 15 top ten UK singles, although, surprisingly the band scored just one number one with 'House of Fun'.

The 'Our House' singer’s journey is not over yet and the band are still going strong, having rescheduled their 2020 tour to Summer 2021.

Before We Was We will launch on BT TV at 9pm on Saturday, May 1 on AMC UK.