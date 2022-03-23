Marti Pellow adds more dates to Greatest Hits Tour: Ticket and venue details revealed

Marti Pellow's Greatest Hits. Picture: Marti Pellow

By Tom Eames

It's time to party with Marti!

Marti Pellow has announced a series of further dates for his Greatest Hits tour of the UK in 2022 due to phenomenal demand.

The new shows will take place in April 2022, and are on sale now.

The new dates for April 2022 are:

April 19: LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall

Thursday 21: GATESHEAD Sage

Friday 22: CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Sunday 24: MANCHESTER The Bridgewater Hall

Monday 25: HULL New Theatre

Tuesday 26: GUILDFORD Glive

Wednesday 27: BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

Saturday 30: LONDON O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Marti will be performing various hits from his Wet Wet Wet days and solo career, including songs such as 'Love is All Around' and 'Goodnight Girl'.

Speaking about the tour, Marti said: "Throughout lockdown I was inundated by beautiful messages from fans asking me to please organise a tour once we come out of these terrible times.

"12 million people tuned in for the lockdown sessions and each one of you have inspired me to make this tour happen this year.

"I finally wanted to put together a show that would celebrate all the wonderful music throughout my career and that I – and I know all of you - fell in love with again through the sessions.

"All through lockdown, when I could only communicate with my fans through my social media platforms, you – the fans - would ask me to sing songs from the beginning of my career right up to the present day.

"It was a joy to get such great feedback from everyone and got me thinking about a greatest hits tour, where we could all enjoy those songs again and where I could enjoy singing them.

Marti Pellow live. Picture: Getty

"During the sessions I also got to cover songs from other songwriters that were either favourites of mine, or had been suggested by you all. I think they resonated with everyone so much that I’m looking forward to including some of them in the shows.

"And of course not forgetting my new album ‘Stargazer’ that came out and March and where I finally got to write the songs that let me pay homage to all my heroes. I can’t wait to sing those songs live for the first time.

"You spoke and I listened. This brand new ‘Greatest Hits’ tour is about finally being able to come together to celebrate love, life, and remember those we may have lost along the way. Most of all, it’s about enjoyment and celebrating the here and now. Get your dancing shoes on – it’s time to party with Marti !