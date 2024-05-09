Mike and the Mechanics announce UK dates for bumper 2025 tour

Mike Rutherford's Mike and the Mechanics have announced a huge 30-date concert tour for the UK in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Mike Rutherford is hitting the road again.

Mike and the Mechanics have announced a bumper tour next year, referencing the group's biggest hit: Looking Back: Living the Years 2025 Tour.

The ex-Genesis guitarist's long-running side project will return to the UK from March to April, with over 30 dates confirmed.

Concert highlights look like huge shows at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall as well as London's historic Royal Albert Hall.

Rutherford has hinted about what to expect for the tour, saying that they will "play all the hits" and even "drift into Genesis", meaning there might be a handful of Genesis songs thrown in for good measure.

Talking about the upcoming tour, Rutherford stated: "It's exciting to announce that we will be touring The Mechanics again."

"Getting back on the road with the guys last year was a real pleasure. Even though it had been four years, we slotted back into the old ways, the old jokes and the camaraderie like it had been a day!"

Mike and the Mechanics are preparing for tour again. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns). Picture: Getty

Referencing their most recent tour in 2023, Mike added: "We had so much fun on the last tour and the audiences were so gracious and warm, when we played the final show in Dusseldorf we all agreed then that we wanted to do it all again. We can’t wait to see you."

Mike and the Mechanics were initially formed in 1985 by Rutherford to pursue his creativity outside of Genesis, which originally featured vocalists Paul Young and Paul Carrack in the supergroup side-project.

After achieving enormous commercial success with songs like 'All I Need Is A Miracle', 'Over My Shoulder', 'Silent Running (On Dangerous Ground)' and 'The Living Years' in 1988 - which topped the US Billboard charts - they eventually separated in 2004 after Young's death.

The project was revamped in 2010 however, with Andrew Roachford of 'Cuddly Toy' fame and Tim Howard joining.

Mike + The Mechanics - The Living Years (Official Video)

Tickets for Looking Back: Living the Years 2025 Tour are on sale now through the group's website. A complete list of dates and venues is below:

March 2025:

3rd – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

4th – Aberdeen, Music Hall

5th – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

7th – Perth, Concert Hall

8th – Stockton, Globe Theatre

9th – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

11th – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

12th – Stoke, Victoria Halls

14th – York, Barbican

15th – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

17th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

18th – Sheffield, City Hall

20th – Halifax, Victoria Halls

22nd – Gateshead, Glasshouse

23rd – Llandudno, Venue Cymru

24th – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

26th – Leicester, De Montfort Hall

27th – Basingstoke, Anvil

29th – Bournemouth, Pavilion

30th – Portsmouth, Guildhall

April 2025:

1st – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

2nd – Northampton, Derngate

4th – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

5th – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre

6th – Oxford, New Theatre

8th – Guildford, G Live

10th – Bristol, Beacon

11th – Swansea, Arena

12th – Plymouth, Pavilions

14th – London, Royal Albert Hall