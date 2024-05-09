Mike and the Mechanics announce UK dates for bumper 2025 tour
9 May 2024, 10:24
Listen to this article
Mike Rutherford is hitting the road again.
Mike and the Mechanics have announced a bumper tour next year, referencing the group's biggest hit: Looking Back: Living the Years 2025 Tour.
The ex-Genesis guitarist's long-running side project will return to the UK from March to April, with over 30 dates confirmed.
Concert highlights look like huge shows at Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall as well as London's historic Royal Albert Hall.
Rutherford has hinted about what to expect for the tour, saying that they will "play all the hits" and even "drift into Genesis", meaning there might be a handful of Genesis songs thrown in for good measure.
Talking about the upcoming tour, Rutherford stated: "It's exciting to announce that we will be touring The Mechanics again."
"Getting back on the road with the guys last year was a real pleasure. Even though it had been four years, we slotted back into the old ways, the old jokes and the camaraderie like it had been a day!"
Referencing their most recent tour in 2023, Mike added: "We had so much fun on the last tour and the audiences were so gracious and warm, when we played the final show in Dusseldorf we all agreed then that we wanted to do it all again. We can’t wait to see you."
Mike and the Mechanics were initially formed in 1985 by Rutherford to pursue his creativity outside of Genesis, which originally featured vocalists Paul Young and Paul Carrack in the supergroup side-project.
After achieving enormous commercial success with songs like 'All I Need Is A Miracle', 'Over My Shoulder', 'Silent Running (On Dangerous Ground)' and 'The Living Years' in 1988 - which topped the US Billboard charts - they eventually separated in 2004 after Young's death.
The project was revamped in 2010 however, with Andrew Roachford of 'Cuddly Toy' fame and Tim Howard joining.
Mike + The Mechanics - The Living Years (Official Video)
Tickets for Looking Back: Living the Years 2025 Tour are on sale now through the group's website. A complete list of dates and venues is below:
March 2025:
3rd – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
4th – Aberdeen, Music Hall
5th – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
7th – Perth, Concert Hall
8th – Stockton, Globe Theatre
9th – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
11th – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
12th – Stoke, Victoria Halls
14th – York, Barbican
15th – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
17th – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
18th – Sheffield, City Hall
20th – Halifax, Victoria Halls
22nd – Gateshead, Glasshouse
23rd – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
24th – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
26th – Leicester, De Montfort Hall
27th – Basingstoke, Anvil
29th – Bournemouth, Pavilion
30th – Portsmouth, Guildhall
April 2025:
1st – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
2nd – Northampton, Derngate
4th – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
5th – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre
6th – Oxford, New Theatre
8th – Guildford, G Live
10th – Bristol, Beacon
11th – Swansea, Arena
12th – Plymouth, Pavilions
14th – London, Royal Albert Hall