Nicole Appleton facts: All Saints singer's age, husband, children, family and career explained

31 October 2023, 16:48

Nicole Appleton in 2015
Nicole Appleton in 2015. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Owen

Nicole Appleton is a Canadian-born singer and television presenter who rose to fame as a member of the British girl group All Saints

With All Saints, Nicole scored several massive hits including 'Never Ever', 'Pure Shores', 'Black Coffee', 'Under the Bridge' and 'Bootie Call'.

Alongside her sister Natalie Appleton, Melanie Blatt and Shaznay Lewis, All Saints sold millions of records and were the alternative choice to the Spice Girls in the second half of the 1990s.

Once the group parted ways in the early 2000s, Natalie and Nicole formed the short-lived duo Appleton, scoring a couple of hits including 'Fantasy'.

Since then, All Saints have reunited to release three more albums in 2006, 2016 and 2018.

  1. How old is Nicole Appleton and where was she born?

    All Saints in 1995
    All Saints in 1995. Picture: Getty

    Nicole Appleton is 48 years old as of 2023. She was born on December 7, 1974 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

    She grew up in Toronto, New York City, and London. She attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London to improve her acting and stage skills.

    She was born to Jewish parents Mary and Kenneth Appleton, and is the youngest of four daughters. She has three older sisters; Lori, Lee, and Natalie.

  2. How did she get her start in music?

    All Saints - Pure Shores (Official Music Video)

    Natalie and Nicole's father met Melanie Blatt, who was also at Sylvia Young with Nicole.

    He heard that Blatt was looking for new members for her girl group, and Nicole joined Melanie and Shaznay.

    Nicole asked whether her sister could join the group as well. In 1996, both sisters joined, forming All Saints.

    Natalie had to be persuaded to join, as she did not want to leave her daughter Rachel whilst she was overseas. Her parents then offered to look after their granddaughter for her.

  3. Who is Nicole Appleton's husband and does she have children?

    Nicole Appleton with husband Stephen Haines in 2022
    Nicole Appleton with husband Stephen Haines in 2022. Picture: Getty

    Nicole Appleton’s husband is Stephen Haines, a Facebook millionaire whom she married in October 2021.

    She has two children: a son named Gene, who was born in 2001 from her previous marriage to Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, and a daughter named Skipper Hudson, who was born in March 2020 with Stephen Haines.

    She was previously engaged to singer Robbie Williams in the late 1990s.

    Nicole Appleton with ex-husband Liam Gallagher in 2013
    Nicole Appleton with ex-husband Liam Gallagher in 2013. Picture: Getty

