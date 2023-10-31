Nicole Appleton facts: All Saints singer's age, husband, children, family and career explained

Nicole Appleton in 2015. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Owen

Nicole Appleton is a Canadian-born singer and television presenter who rose to fame as a member of the British girl group All Saints

With All Saints, Nicole scored several massive hits including 'Never Ever', 'Pure Shores', 'Black Coffee', 'Under the Bridge' and 'Bootie Call'.

Alongside her sister Natalie Appleton, Melanie Blatt and Shaznay Lewis, All Saints sold millions of records and were the alternative choice to the Spice Girls in the second half of the 1990s.

Once the group parted ways in the early 2000s, Natalie and Nicole formed the short-lived duo Appleton, scoring a couple of hits including 'Fantasy'.

Since then, All Saints have reunited to release three more albums in 2006, 2016 and 2018.