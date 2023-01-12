Natalie Appleton facts: All Saints singer's age, husband, children and career explained

12 January 2023, 16:29

Natalie Appleton in 2006
Natalie Appleton in 2006. Picture: Getty

Natalie Appleton was part of one of the biggest girl groups of the 1990s.

With All Saints, Natalie scored several massive hits including 'Never Ever', 'Pure Shores', 'Black Coffee', 'Under the Bridge' and 'Bootie Call'.

Alongside her sister Nicole Appleton, Melanie Blatt and Shaznay Lewis, All Saints sold millions of records and were the alternative choice to the Spice Girls in the second half of the 1990s.

Once the group parted ways in the early 2000s, Natalie and Nicole formed the short-lived duo Appleton, scoring a couple of hits including 'Fantasy'.

Since then, All Saints have reunited to release three more albums in 2006, 2016 and 2018.

  1. How old is Natalie Appleton and where is she from?

    All Saints in 1997
    All Saints in 1997. Picture: Getty

    Natalie is Canadian, and she was born on May 14, 1973. She celebrated her 49th birthday in 2022.

    She was born in Mississauga, Ontario, to Jewish parents Mary and Kenneth Appleton.

    She also has two older sisters, Lori and Lee.

    In 1983, aged 10, her family moved to London, and she attended the Sylvia Young Theatre School. She even had a brief cameo in an episode of Grange Hill in 1986.

  2. When did she join All Saints?

    Natalie and Nicole's father met Melanie Blatt, who was also at Sylvia Young with Nicole.

    He heard that Blatt was looking for new members for her girl group, and Nicole joined Melanie and Shaznay.

    Nicole asked whether her sister could join the group as well. In 1996, both sisters joined, forming All Saints.

    Natalie had to be persuaded to join, as she did not want to leave her daughter Rachel whilst she was overseas. Her parents then offered to look after their granddaughter for her.

  3. Who is Natalie Appleton's husband and does she have children?

    Natalie Appleton and daughter Rachel in 2014
    Natalie Appleton and daughter Rachel in 2014. Picture: Getty

    In 1990, she met Carl Robinson, a stripper with The Dreamboys who she met when seeing them perform in London when she was 17.

    In 1992, their daughter Rachel was born. The couple moved to New York, where they married in 1993, before she returned to England after having the marriage annulled.

    Natalie Appleton and husband Liam Howlett in 2013
    Natalie Appleton and husband Liam Howlett in 2013. Picture: Getty

    Natalie began dating Liam Howlett from The Prodigy in 2000, after meeting at V Festival. They married in 2002 in France.

    The couple have a son, Ace Billy Howlett, born 2004.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Five supermodels Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista (pictured with George Michael), Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington, and Cindy Crawford starred in the Freedom! '90 music video

George Michael: Supermodels' intimate moments and 'naughty' antics from 'Freedom!' music video revealed

George Michael

Amber Riley in 2018

Amber Riley facts: Glee singer's age, partner and career revealed

Jeff Beck

Guitar icon Jeff Beck has died, aged 78

Tatjana Patitz appeared in the 'Freedom' music video

Tatjana Patitz, Vogue supermodel in George Michael's Freedom video, dies aged 56

David Bowie and his daughter Lexi

David Bowie's daughter Lexi shares adorable video of her dad teaching her piano

David Bowie

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother