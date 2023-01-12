Natalie Appleton facts: All Saints singer's age, husband, children and career explained

Natalie Appleton in 2006. Picture: Getty

Natalie Appleton was part of one of the biggest girl groups of the 1990s.

With All Saints, Natalie scored several massive hits including 'Never Ever', 'Pure Shores', 'Black Coffee', 'Under the Bridge' and 'Bootie Call'.

Alongside her sister Nicole Appleton, Melanie Blatt and Shaznay Lewis, All Saints sold millions of records and were the alternative choice to the Spice Girls in the second half of the 1990s.

Once the group parted ways in the early 2000s, Natalie and Nicole formed the short-lived duo Appleton, scoring a couple of hits including 'Fantasy'.

Since then, All Saints have reunited to release three more albums in 2006, 2016 and 2018.