Santana Oneness 2025 Tour: Tickets, dates and venues revealed for UK shows

10 December 2024, 09:48
Santana will be visiting the UK next year!
Santana are bringing their Oneness tour to the UK in 2025.
The Europe and UK part of the band's tour begins on June 9 in Poland and culminates in Denmark on August 11.
In between then, the rock band, formed by guitarist Carlos Santana, will visit Glasgow, Manchester, and London.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 13) at 10am and are available to purchase here.
See the full UK and European tour dates below.
Santana's current lineup includes Carlos, Cindy Blackman Santana on the drums, Andy Vargas, Ray Greene and Tommy Anthony providing vocals, Benny Rietveld playing bass, David K Mathews on the keyboard, and Karl Perazzo and Paoli Mejías providing percussion.
Monday, June 9, 2025 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome *ON SALE 2/13/25 AT 1PM
Friday, June 13, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Thursday, June 19, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Saturday, June 21, 2025 - London, UK - The O2
Monday, June 23, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena Paris *ON SALE 1/10/25
Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
Saturday, June 28, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion Zürich *ON SALE 4/11/25
Monday, June 30, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - Mantua, Italy - Piazza Sordello – Mantova
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Rosenheim, Germany - ROSENHEIM SOMMERFESTIVAL 2025, Mangfall Park
Friday, July 18, 2025 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival
Saturday, July 19, 2025 - St. Julien, France - Guitare en Scène *ON SALE 12/19/25
Monday, July 21, 2025 - Nimes, France - Festival de Nîmes
Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Monte-Carlo, Monte-Carlo Summer Festival *ON SALE 12/18/25 Friday, July 25, 2025 - Marciac, France - Jazz à Marciac Festival
Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Occident Festival
Friday, August 8, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Hanover, Germany - ZAG Arena
Monday, August 11, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
