Santana Oneness 2025 Tour: Tickets, dates and venues revealed for UK shows

Get tickets for Santana here! Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

Santana will be visiting the UK next year!

Santana are bringing their Oneness tour to the UK in 2025.

The Europe and UK part of the band's tour begins on June 9 in Poland and culminates in Denmark on August 11.

In between then, the rock band, formed by guitarist Carlos Santana, will visit Glasgow, Manchester, and London.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 13) at 10am and are available to purchase here.

See the full UK and European tour dates below.

Santana Oneness 2025 Tour: Tickets, dates and venues revealed. Picture: Santana

Santana's current lineup includes Carlos, Cindy Blackman Santana on the drums, Andy Vargas, Ray Greene and Tommy Anthony providing vocals, Benny Rietveld playing bass, David K Mathews on the keyboard, and Karl Perazzo and Paoli Mejías providing percussion.

Santana Oneness 2025 tour – UK dates

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Thursday, June 19, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Saturday, June 21, 2025 - London, UK - The O2

Santana Oneness 2025 tour – European dates

Monday, June 9, 2025 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome *ON SALE 2/13/25 AT 1PM

Friday, June 13, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

Monday, June 23, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena Paris *ON SALE 1/10/25

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Saturday, June 28, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion Zürich *ON SALE 4/11/25

Monday, June 30, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - Mantua, Italy - Piazza Sordello – Mantova

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Rosenheim, Germany - ROSENHEIM SOMMERFESTIVAL 2025, Mangfall Park

Friday, July 18, 2025 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - St. Julien, France - Guitare en Scène *ON SALE 12/19/25

Monday, July 21, 2025 - Nimes, France - Festival de Nîmes

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Monte-Carlo, Monte-Carlo Summer Festival *ON SALE 12/18/25 Friday, July 25, 2025 - Marciac, France - Jazz à Marciac Festival

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Occident Festival

Friday, August 8, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Hanover, Germany - ZAG Arena

Monday, August 11, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 13) at 10am – buy tickets here.