16 May 2023, 10:22
Seal - Standards trailer
Seal brings songs like 'Crazy', 'Future Love Paradise', 'Killer', and 'Kiss From A Rose' to some amazing venues.
Soul pop legend Seal has announced a very special 30th-anniversary tour to mark his earliest album
Marking three decades since his 1991 debut Seal and 1994's follow-up Seal II, Seal will team up with producer and collaborator Trevor Horn, who will be a musical director for the live dates.
Seal will play his massive hits including 'Crazy', 'Future Love Paradise', 'Killer', and 'Kiss From A Rose' at the shows.
Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday, May 19 at 9:30am via Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.
The full live dates are as follows: