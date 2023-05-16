Seal announces 30th anniversary greatest hits tour – venues, dates and ticket details revealed

16 May 2023, 10:22

Seal - Standards trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Seal brings songs like 'Crazy', 'Future Love Paradise', 'Killer', and 'Kiss From A Rose' to some amazing venues.

Soul pop legend Seal has announced a very special 30th-anniversary tour to mark his earliest album

Marking three decades since his 1991 debut Seal and 1994's follow-up Seal II, Seal will team up with producer and collaborator Trevor Horn, who will be a musical director for the live dates.

Seal will play his massive hits including 'Crazy', 'Future Love Paradise', 'Killer', and 'Kiss From A Rose' at the shows.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday, May 19 at 9:30am via Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.

Seal
Seal. Picture: SJM

The full live dates are as follows:

  • Tuesday September 12 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
  • Wednesday September 13 – Sheffield City Hall
  • Thursday September 14 – Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls
  • Saturday September 16 – Manchester Opera House
  • Sunday September 17 – London Palladium

