Seal announces 30th anniversary greatest hits tour – venues, dates and ticket details revealed

Seal - Standards trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Seal brings songs like 'Crazy', 'Future Love Paradise', 'Killer', and 'Kiss From A Rose' to some amazing venues.

Soul pop legend Seal has announced a very special 30th-anniversary tour to mark his earliest album

Marking three decades since his 1991 debut Seal and 1994's follow-up Seal II, Seal will team up with producer and collaborator Trevor Horn, who will be a musical director for the live dates.

Seal will play his massive hits including 'Crazy', 'Future Love Paradise', 'Killer', and 'Kiss From A Rose' at the shows.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday, May 19 at 9:30am via Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.

Seal. Picture: SJM

The full live dates are as follows: