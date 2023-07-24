Smooth Icons 2023: Vote now for your favourite ever artists in our top 100 countdown

24 July 2023, 09:30 | Updated: 24 July 2023, 09:55

Smooth Icons
Smooth Icons. Picture: Smooth/Global/Getty

By Smooth Radio

Music fans, assemble! It's time to crown the ultimate artist in this year's Smooth Icons countdown.

We need you to vote for your favourite artists of all time in our annual top 100 countdown: Smooth Icons.

In your opinion, who is the greatest music icon ever? It's time to prove which artist has the best superfans by crowning this year's Smooth Icon.

You can vote for up to 10 of your favourite artists, with your number 1 artist getting 10 points, and so on.

VOTE HERE

You have until midnight on Monday, August 21 to get your votes in.

Smooth Radio will then count down the full top 100 on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

You can listen to the countdown live on Global Player, on FM and DAB or on your smart speaker.

Last year, Michael Jackson was crowned the winner for a third time. Can he claim the Smooth Icons throne again? It's all down to you!

Get voting!

