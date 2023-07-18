Kylie Minogue to digitally appear in new Stock Aitken Waterman musical I Should Be So Lucky

By Mayer Nissim

Featuring 25 Hit Factory classics including 10 number one singles, this new musical defines an era.

Full casting has been announced for a new jukebox musical based on the works of Stock, Aitken and Waterman.

Known as The Hit Factory, the partnership of Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman dominated the 1980s with a string of chart hits and number one singles.

I Should Be So Lucky: The Stock Aitken Waterman Musical stitches together 25 of these hits – including ten chart toppers – into a narrative told by a packed cast of talent.

While she won't be in the actual cast, SAW icon Kylie Minogue will "digitally appear throughout the show as a specially created character unique to the musical".

Kylie said: "I'm thrilled to announce that I will be joining Stock Aitken Waterman in presenting the new musical, I Should Be So Lucky!

I Should Be So Lucky: The Stock, Aitken and Waterman Musical. Picture: Ambassador Theatre Group Productions

"It is the music that inspired a generation (plus my first five albums!) so to have all the SAW hits in this original story will make for a compelling, funny and heartfelt show.

"Let's enjoy the magic all over again!"

Stock, Aitken and Waterman added: "Stock Aitken Waterman are thrilled to be part of this wonderful new adventure.

Kylie Minogue takes a Loco-Motion train in 1988. Picture: Getty Images

"To see our songs take on a new life in the world of musical theatre and working on a collaboration with Debbie Isitt and her talented team is so exciting and very special."

I Should Be So Lucky tells the story of young couple Ella and Nathan who are poised to wed, when things suddenly don't go to plan.

The world premiere takes place at the Manchester Opera House on Thursday, November 2, 2023 and is followed by a nationwide tour. Tickets are available now.

The main cast features Kayla Carter as Bonnie, Jamie Chapman as Spencer, Jemma Churchill as Ivy, Matthew Croke as Nadeem, Jessica Daley as Britney, Gary Davis as Big Mike, Melissa Jacques as Shelley, Scott Paige as Michael, Billy Roberts as Nathan, Giovanni Spanò as Ash, Lucie-Mae Sumner as Ella and Anna Unwin as Olivia.

The on-stage talent is rounded out by Tegan Bannister, Ralph Bogard, Elliot Broadfoot, Emma Crossley, Kade Ferraiolo, Sydney Isitt-Ager, Joe Kelly, Aidan Nightingale, James Willoughby Moore, Lauren Woolf and Louie Wood.

The full show dates are as follows