Tatjana Patitz, Vogue supermodel in George Michael's Freedom video, dies aged 56

11 January 2023, 20:30

Tatjana Patitz appeared in the 'Freedom' music video
Tatjana Patitz appeared in the 'Freedom' music video. Picture: Getty/George Michael

By Tom Eames

One of the world's leading supermodels Tatjana Patitz has died, aged 56.

Her death was confirmed by the Daily Mail, but currently, her cause of her death is unknown.

Hamburg-born Tatjana famously starred alongside fellow supermodels Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford on the cover of British Vogue in 1990.

The cover has become one of the most legendary fashion photos of all time, with Patitz also making the cover of US Vogue later in the same month.

Tatjana also starred in the famous George Michael music video for 'Freedom!' in 1990, with the same group of models.

The model appeared in British Vogue's' 1985 October issue and appeared on the cover six times before the now-iconic supermodels cover, which was photographed by Peter Lindbergh.

Tatjana Patitz and her son Jonah Johnson in 2022
Tatjana Patitz and her son Jonah Johnson in 2022. Picture: Getty

She also worked on campaigns for Chanel, Calvin Klein and Versace.

Tatjana previously dated singer Seal and former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan. She was married to Jason Johnson from 2003 to 2009.

She is survived by her son Jonah Johnson.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jeff Beck

Guitar icon Jeff Beck has died, aged 78

David Bowie and his daughter Lexi

David Bowie's daughter Lexi shares adorable video of her dad teaching her piano

David Bowie

Austin Butler stars in Elvis

Austin Butler understood Elvis Presley's pain following mother's death at same age as music icon

Elvis Presley

Bon Jovi's Sambora On Stage

Richie Sambora facts: Bon Jovi guitarist's age, wife, children and career explained

Bon Jovi's best songs

Bon Jovi's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother