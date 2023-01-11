Tatjana Patitz, Vogue supermodel in George Michael's Freedom video, dies aged 56

Tatjana Patitz appeared in the 'Freedom' music video. Picture: Getty/George Michael

By Tom Eames

One of the world's leading supermodels Tatjana Patitz has died, aged 56.

Her death was confirmed by the Daily Mail, but currently, her cause of her death is unknown.

Hamburg-born Tatjana famously starred alongside fellow supermodels Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford on the cover of British Vogue in 1990.

The cover has become one of the most legendary fashion photos of all time, with Patitz also making the cover of US Vogue later in the same month.

Tatjana also starred in the famous George Michael music video for 'Freedom!' in 1990, with the same group of models.

The model appeared in British Vogue's' 1985 October issue and appeared on the cover six times before the now-iconic supermodels cover, which was photographed by Peter Lindbergh.

Tatjana Patitz and her son Jonah Johnson in 2022. Picture: Getty

She also worked on campaigns for Chanel, Calvin Klein and Versace.

Tatjana previously dated singer Seal and former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan. She was married to Jason Johnson from 2003 to 2009.

She is survived by her son Jonah Johnson.