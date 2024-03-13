UB40 featuring Ali Campbell announce greatest hits tour: Dates, venues and tickets

13 March 2024, 10:29 | Updated: 13 March 2024, 10:39

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell
UB40 featuring Ali Campbell. Picture: UB40.org

By Mayer Nissim

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell go out on the road.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell have announced a massive UK tour of the band's greatest hits.

The group will play their very biggest songs on the jaunt, including 'Red Red Wine', 'Kingston Town', 'Cherry Oh Baby', '(I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You' and 'Many Rivers To Cross', among others.

Support on all shows except Glasgow comes from Bitty McClean. Tickets are available now via MyTicket.co.uk

The full tour dates are as follows:

  • 6 April – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
  • 7 April – Glasgow SEC Armadillo
  • 9 April – Leeds First Direct Arena
  • 11 April – London The O2
  • 13 April – Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • 14 April – Cardiff Utilita Arena
  • 16 April – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

UB40 - (I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You (Remastered 2002) HD

Ali Campbell co-founded UB40 way back in 1979, but he he left the group in 2008 and went solo.

Ex-UB40 stars Mickey Virtue and Astro later joined Ali in a relaunched version of UB40, while Ali's brother Robin continued under the UB40 name.

A third Campbell brother Duncan joined Robin's version of the group, before retiring in 2021 after suffering a stroke.

Ali has continued to perform as UB40 featuring Ali Campbell following the death of Astro in 2021.

