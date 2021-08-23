UB40 star Brian Travers has died aged 62 after cancer battle

23 August 2021, 13:32

UB40's Brian Travers has died
UB40's Brian Travers has died. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

UB40 musician Brian Travers has died at the age of 62, following a "long and heroic" battle with cancer.

Brian passed away his home in Moseley, Birmingham, surrounded by his family on August 22.

A statement from the band said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers.

Read more: UB40's 10 greatest ever songs

"Brian passed away yesterday evening after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with Brian's wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie.

"We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family's need for privacy at this time."

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend,...

Posted by UB40 on Monday, August 23, 2021

Brian co-formed UB40 in Birmingham in 1978, with the name coming from a form sent to people claiming unemployment benefits at the time.

UB40 ended up selling over 100 million records worldwide, with hits including 'Red Red Wine' and 'Can't Help Falling In Love'.

Brian's final performance with UB40 took place in December 2019 held at the Arena Birmingham.

The sax player revealed he was facing a second brain tumour operation in two years, after having a seizure just before Christmas.

He was first diagnosed shortly after his 60th birthday in February 2019, and had a double tumour removed on March 28.

