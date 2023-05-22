Wet Wet Wet and Go West announce massive joint-headline tour

By Mayer Nissim

Wet Wet West? Go Wets? Whatever you call it, you don't want to miss out.

Wet Wet Wet and Go West have decided to join forces for a co-headlining UK tour

The groups have scored a massive 36 Top 40 UK singles between them and will be taking these hits on the road early next year.

Wet Wet Wet lead singer Kevin Simm, who replaced frontman Marti Pellow in 2018, added: "We’re really excited to be co-touring with Go West, they are great guys and their hits speak for themselves.

"Being a vocalist I have always greatly admired Peter Cox’s unique tone and soul so I’m looking forward to hearing it every night on the tour!"

Bass player and founding member Graeme Clark added: "This is a first for us, it's our debut co-headline tour and we are super vibed about it.

Wet Wet Wet and Go West's joint headline tour. Picture: Deacon Communications

"It’s always great to be on the road and this will be something special. We look forward to making new friends and maybe picking up a few new converts around the country."

Richard Drummie from Go West said: "Peter and I are really looking forward to getting out on the road with the Wet Wet Wet boys. It's going to be a lot of fun for us and of course, the audience!

"The shows will be like a jukebox of each bands' hits. That's why we've called it 'The Best of Both Worlds Tour'.

Wet Wet Wet. Picture: Deacon Communications

"Prestigious venues, great songs, two fabulous bands .. one great night out! See you all there."

Wet Wet Wet's current touring lineup includes guitarist Graeme Duffin, who has played live with the band since way back in 1983, four years before they released their debut single.

Go West are the duo of Peter Cox and Richard Drummie, who first met in 1974 and released their first single 'We Close Our Eyes' in 1985.

Go West. Picture: Deacon Communications

Tickets for the live shows go on sale this Friday, May 26 at 10am via Ticketmaster, and the full tour dates are as follows