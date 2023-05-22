Wet Wet Wet and Go West announce massive joint-headline tour

22 May 2023, 14:28

Wet Wet Wet announce new lead singer and intimate shows

By Mayer Nissim

Wet Wet West? Go Wets? Whatever you call it, you don't want to miss out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wet Wet Wet and Go West have decided to join forces for a co-headlining UK tour

The groups have scored a massive 36 Top 40 UK singles between them and will be taking these hits on the road early next year.

Wet Wet Wet lead singer Kevin Simm, who replaced frontman Marti Pellow in 2018, added: "We’re really excited to be co-touring with Go West, they are great guys and their hits speak for themselves.

"Being a vocalist I have always greatly admired Peter Cox’s unique tone and soul so I’m looking forward to hearing it every night on the tour!"

Bass player and founding member Graeme Clark added: "This is a first for us, it's our debut co-headline tour and we are super vibed about it.

Wet Wet Wet and Go West's joint headline tour
Wet Wet Wet and Go West's joint headline tour. Picture: Deacon Communications

"It’s always great to be on the road and this will be something special. We look forward to making new friends and maybe picking up a few new converts around the country."

Richard Drummie from Go West said: "Peter and I are really looking forward to getting out on the road with the Wet Wet Wet boys. It's going to be a lot of fun for us and of course, the audience!

"The shows will be like a jukebox of each bands' hits. That's why we've called it 'The Best of Both Worlds Tour'.

Wet Wet Wet
Wet Wet Wet. Picture: Deacon Communications

"Prestigious venues, great songs, two fabulous bands .. one great night out! See you all there."

Wet Wet Wet's current touring lineup includes guitarist Graeme Duffin, who has played live with the band since way back in 1983, four years before they released their debut single.

Go West are the duo of Peter Cox and Richard Drummie, who first met in 1974 and released their first single 'We Close Our Eyes' in 1985.

Go West
Go West. Picture: Deacon Communications

Tickets for the live shows go on sale this Friday, May 26 at 10am via Ticketmaster, and the full tour dates are as follows

  • 21st January – Cardiff St David’s Hall
  • 22nd January – Birmingham Symphony Hall
  • 23rd January – Bath The Forum
  • 24th January – Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall * WET WET WET ONLY
  • 25th January – Ipswich Regent
  • 27th January – Gateshead The Sage
  • 29th January – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
  • 30th January – Leicester De Montfort Hall
  • 31st January – York Barbican
  • 1st February – Halifax Victoria Theatre *WET WET WET ONLY
  • 3rd February – London Indigo at the O2
  • 4th February – Manchester Bridgewater Hall
  • 5th February – Buxton Opera House *WET WET WET ONLY
  • 6th February – Edinburgh Usher Hall
  • 7th February – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kate Bush surprised everyone when she appeared at Elton John's 2014 wedding.

When the elusive Kate Bush stole Elton John’s limelight after attending his wedding

Elton John

Dolly Parton's debut performance of 'Jolene' paved her way to superstardom.

When Dolly Parton debuted 'Jolene' on TV and became a country music superstar

Dolly Parton

Harry Churchill appeared on Britain's Got Talent on Saturday night (May 20) and gave a spine-tingling performance of some of Queen's greatest hits.

Brian May is blown away by schoolboy's spectacular Queen guitar medley on BGT: "He smashed it"

Queen

Take That' original fifth member, Jason Orange, has been photographed in public for the first time since 2015.

Take That's Jason Orange is pictured for first time since 2015 - photo

Take That

David Bowie's daughter Lexi is a singer

David Bowie: Heartwarming video surfaces of daughter Lexi covering his iconic song 'Life On Mars'

David Bowie

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother