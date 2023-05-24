Where is Whigfield now? 'Saturday Night' singer's age, songs and career explained

Whigfield in 1994 and 2023. Picture: Whigfield/Instagram

By Tom Eames

Whigfield took the pop world by storm with her incredibly catchy song 'Saturday Night' in 1994.

The Danish singer became an overnight star with the pop anthem, which was the song to finally dethrone Wet Wet Wet's 'Love is All Around' after 15 weeks at the top that summer.

And if you were a kid at school in the 1990s, you probably still know the song's dance routine by heart all these years later.

But where is she now?