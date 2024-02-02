Kate Garraway supported by Elton John, Myleene Klass and many others at husband Derek Draper's funeral

Kate Garraway attends the funeral of husband Derek Draper. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Sir Elton John and Sir Tony Blair were among those who attended the funeral of Derek Draper, who died last month.

Smooth's Kate Garraway and her children Darcey and Billy were supported by many friends and family as she attended the private service for her late husband, who died in early January.

Derek Draper had been living with extreme complications from Covid, since contracting the disease in March 2020.

Kate Garraway and son Billy Draper depart the funeral of Derek Draper at St Mary the Virgin Church. Picture: Getty

Kate Garraway and daughter Darcey Draper attend the funeral of her husband Derek Draper. Picture: Getty

Kate greeted guests ahead of Draper's private funeral. Attendees included her colleagues Myleene Klass, Ben Shephard, Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid, as well as former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan.

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish also paid their respects. Elton and Kate have grown close in recent times, with Elton paying tribute to Derek at one of his final UK live shows.

Elton paid a musical tribute during the service, while candles were lit by guests.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Alastair Campbell were also seen arriving at the church in North London.

Elton John and David Furnish attend the funeral of Derek Draper. Picture: Getty

Myleene Klass attends the funeral of Derek Draper. Picture: Getty

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair and wife Cherie attend the funeral of Derek Draper. Picture: Getty

Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair was joined by former Labour MPs Lord Peter Mandelson and Tristram Hunt.

Other political figures such as former shadow chancellor Ed Balls and shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband, also attended.

Derek Draper was previously a Labour Party lobbyist for nearly a decade.

Kate announced the death of her husband of 18 years on Instagram in January, saying: "Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible."

Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway, after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity by the Prince of Wales. Picture: Getty

She added: "As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

"Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."