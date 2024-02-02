Kate Garraway supported by Elton John, Myleene Klass and many others at husband Derek Draper's funeral
2 February 2024, 13:29 | Updated: 2 February 2024, 13:43
Sir Elton John and Sir Tony Blair were among those who attended the funeral of Derek Draper, who died last month.
Smooth's Kate Garraway and her children Darcey and Billy were supported by many friends and family as she attended the private service for her late husband, who died in early January.
Derek Draper had been living with extreme complications from Covid, since contracting the disease in March 2020.
Kate greeted guests ahead of Draper's private funeral. Attendees included her colleagues Myleene Klass, Ben Shephard, Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid, as well as former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan.
Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish also paid their respects. Elton and Kate have grown close in recent times, with Elton paying tribute to Derek at one of his final UK live shows.
Elton paid a musical tribute during the service, while candles were lit by guests.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Alastair Campbell were also seen arriving at the church in North London.
Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair was joined by former Labour MPs Lord Peter Mandelson and Tristram Hunt.
Other political figures such as former shadow chancellor Ed Balls and shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband, also attended.
Derek Draper was previously a Labour Party lobbyist for nearly a decade.
Kate Garraway on Elton John's heartwarming tribute to her and Derek at the O2
Kate announced the death of her husband of 18 years on Instagram in January, saying: "Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible."
She added: "As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.
"Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."