Elton John leads tributes for Derek Draper, husband of Kate Garraway, who has died aged 56

5 January 2024, 13:31

Elton John leads tributes for Derek Draper, husband of Kate Garraway, who has died aged 56
Elton John leads tributes for Derek Draper, husband of Kate Garraway, who has died aged 56. Picture: Getty/Shuttershock

By Mayer Nissim

Stars from across the world of showbusiness pay tribute to Derek Draper and send their condolences to Kate Garraway.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stars from across the world of showbiz have been paying tribute to Derek Draper, the husband of Kate Garraway, after his death at the age of 56.

Draper, a former political adviser, had been critically ill following a cardiac arrest last month, which led to further complications resulting from previous issues caused by COVD-19 back in March 2020.

News of his death was revealed by Kate – who has two children with Derek – on her Instagram page.

"So sorry to hear of this news, Kate," said Elton John in a reply to Kate's post.

He added on his own Instagram story: "My heart goes out to Kate, Darcey, William and the whole family following the passing of Derek. David, the boys and I are thinking of you and sending all our love."

Elton John pays tribute to Derek Draper and sends condolences to Kate Garraway
Elton John pays tribute to Derek Draper and sends condolences to Kate Garraway. Picture: Instagram/Elton John

Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair said: "I am so sad to hear the news about Derek. My heart goes out to Kate and their children William and Darcey.

"He was a tough sometimes ruthless political operative, a brilliant adviser and someone you always wanted on your side. But underneath that tough exterior he was a loving, kind, generous and good natured man you wanted as a friend."

Kirsty Gallacher added: "Oh Kate so sorry to hear this very sad news. Sending so much love to you and the children and all your family."

Jenni Falconer said: "Oh Kate, I am so sorry to hear this news. Sending you, Darcey and Billy so much love. Thinking of you all right now."

Pop star Joan Armatrading said on Twitter: "This is really sad and devastating news for Kate and her family. Her husband Derek, who put up such a brave fight over a long period, has died. Sending you warm hugs Kate. RIP Derek."

Vicky McLure wrote on Instagram: "So so sorry to hear this Kate. Sending all my love to you and your family ♥️ xxx"

As well as tributes from the likes of Vicki Michelle, Carol Vorderman, Alastair Campbell, Peter Andre and the Lorraine show, a touching message was posted by the All on the Board Twitter account.

In revealing the news of her husband's passing, Kate said: "I'm sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

"As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

"Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed."

She added: "I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

"Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul dies after "valiant battle"

Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul dies after "valiant battle"

Kate Garraway with husband Derek Draper

Derek Draper, husband of Kate Garraway, dies aged 56 after Covid health battle

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

James Bond

FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL, top row: James Fleet, John Hannah, Simon Callow; bottom row: Charlotte Coleman, Hugh Grant,

Four Weddings and a Funeral cast then and now: Catching up with Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell and the rest
The Sound of Music is 56-years-old, but just where are it's famous Von Trapp family actors now?

Where are the cast of The Sound Of Music now?

More on Smooth

Dolly Parton receives an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the University of Tennessee

Dolly Parton course launched by Open University

Country

Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel and Sting

Stevie Nicks and Sting join Billy Joel for selected live shows next year

Billy Joel

June Carter Cash

Watch the trailer for new June Carter Cash documentary

Country

Elvis Presley in concert

Elvis Presley is coming to London with a unique AI-powered hologram experience

Elvis Presley

The Bee Gees gave an incredible acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on a chat show. Pictured (L to R) Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. in 1998

Relive the Bee Gees' flawless impromptu acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on live TV

Bee Gees

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 53-year relationship

Barry Gibb

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents