Elton John leads tributes for Derek Draper, husband of Kate Garraway, who has died aged 56

Elton John leads tributes for Derek Draper, husband of Kate Garraway, who has died aged 56. Picture: Getty/Shuttershock

By Mayer Nissim

Stars from across the world of showbusiness pay tribute to Derek Draper and send their condolences to Kate Garraway.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stars from across the world of showbiz have been paying tribute to Derek Draper, the husband of Kate Garraway, after his death at the age of 56.

Draper, a former political adviser, had been critically ill following a cardiac arrest last month, which led to further complications resulting from previous issues caused by COVD-19 back in March 2020.

News of his death was revealed by Kate – who has two children with Derek – on her Instagram page.

"So sorry to hear of this news, Kate," said Elton John in a reply to Kate's post.

He added on his own Instagram story: "My heart goes out to Kate, Darcey, William and the whole family following the passing of Derek. David, the boys and I are thinking of you and sending all our love."

Elton John pays tribute to Derek Draper and sends condolences to Kate Garraway. Picture: Instagram/Elton John

Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair said: "I am so sad to hear the news about Derek. My heart goes out to Kate and their children William and Darcey.

"He was a tough sometimes ruthless political operative, a brilliant adviser and someone you always wanted on your side. But underneath that tough exterior he was a loving, kind, generous and good natured man you wanted as a friend."

Kirsty Gallacher added: "Oh Kate so sorry to hear this very sad news. Sending so much love to you and the children and all your family."

Kate Garraway has just announced that her husband Derek has died & that she was 'by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours.'



Sending my thoughts & love to Kate and their family 🤍

Heartbreaking, after the last years, they have lost the man they love so much 💔 pic.twitter.com/ARHiNpEAFO — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 5, 2024

Jenni Falconer said: "Oh Kate, I am so sorry to hear this news. Sending you, Darcey and Billy so much love. Thinking of you all right now."

Pop star Joan Armatrading said on Twitter: "This is really sad and devastating news for Kate and her family. Her husband Derek, who put up such a brave fight over a long period, has died. Sending you warm hugs Kate. RIP Derek."

Vicky McLure wrote on Instagram: "So so sorry to hear this Kate. Sending all my love to you and your family ♥️ xxx"

Very sad to hear the news about Derek Draper. He was a huge character, a giver not a taker, and had so much more to give before Covid took its toll. Sad above all for @kategarraway and the children. Their love and support was profound and unshakeable to the end. RIP — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) January 5, 2024

Very sad to hear. Our love and thoughts are with you and your family @kategarraway pic.twitter.com/aZGMooXnSw — Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) January 5, 2024

As well as tributes from the likes of Vicki Michelle, Carol Vorderman, Alastair Campbell, Peter Andre and the Lorraine show, a touching message was posted by the All on the Board Twitter account.

In revealing the news of her husband's passing, Kate said: "I'm sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

Rest in peace Derek Draper.

Sending love and thoughts to Kate Garraway and the family and friends of Derek today.#DerekDraper pic.twitter.com/EJ1u1Egeeh — All On The Board (@allontheboard) January 5, 2024

"As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

"Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed."

We are sending all our love to Kate Garraway and her family following the heartbreaking news that her husband, Derek Draper, has died.



Kate posted to her Instagram: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has… pic.twitter.com/sUG91xZ7dW — Lorraine (@lorraine) January 5, 2024

So sad to hear of the passing of Derek, Kate Garraway’s husband. You fought so hard and have been an inspiration to so many. Thinking of you and the family at this sad time RIP Derek Draper. Lovely memory in happier times @kategarraway pic.twitter.com/XCrGKd5Q2A — Vicki Michelle MBE 💙 (@vickimichelle) January 5, 2024

She added: "I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

"Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."