Derek Draper, husband of Kate Garraway, dies aged 56 after Covid health battle

5 January 2024, 11:34 | Updated: 5 January 2024, 11:37

Kate Garraway with husband Derek Draper
Kate Garraway with husband Derek Draper. Picture: Shuttershock

By Sian Moore

Kate Garraway has confirmed her husband Derek Draper has died following a cardiac arrest in December.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Derek Draper, a former political adviser and husband of Kate Garraway, has died at the age of 56.

Derek had been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of previous issues caused by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

In a statement shared on social media, Kate said: "I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

"As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

"Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed."

Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper
Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper. Picture: Shuttershock

Kate continued: "I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

"Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."

All of our thoughts are with Kate Garraway and her family during this difficult time.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul dies after "valiant battle"

Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul dies after "valiant battle"

Elton John leads tributes for Derek Draper, husband of Kate Garraway, who has died aged 56

Elton John leads tributes for Derek Draper, husband of Kate Garraway, who has died aged 56

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

James Bond

FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL, top row: James Fleet, John Hannah, Simon Callow; bottom row: Charlotte Coleman, Hugh Grant,

Four Weddings and a Funeral cast then and now: Catching up with Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell and the rest
The Sound of Music is 56-years-old, but just where are it's famous Von Trapp family actors now?

Where are the cast of The Sound Of Music now?

More on Smooth

Dolly Parton receives an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the University of Tennessee

Dolly Parton course launched by Open University

Country

Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel and Sting

Stevie Nicks and Sting join Billy Joel for selected live shows next year

Billy Joel

June Carter Cash

Watch the trailer for new June Carter Cash documentary

Country

Elvis Presley in concert

Elvis Presley is coming to London with a unique AI-powered hologram experience

Elvis Presley

The Bee Gees gave an incredible acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on a chat show. Pictured (L to R) Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. in 1998

Relive the Bee Gees' flawless impromptu acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on live TV

Bee Gees

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 53-year relationship

Barry Gibb

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents