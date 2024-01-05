Derek Draper, husband of Kate Garraway, dies aged 56 after Covid health battle

Kate Garraway with husband Derek Draper. Picture: Shuttershock

By Sian Moore

Kate Garraway has confirmed her husband Derek Draper has died following a cardiac arrest in December.

Derek Draper, a former political adviser and husband of Kate Garraway, has died at the age of 56.

Derek had been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of previous issues caused by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

In a statement shared on social media, Kate said: "I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

"As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

"Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed."

Kate continued: "I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

"Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."

All of our thoughts are with Kate Garraway and her family during this difficult time.