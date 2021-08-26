ABBA make cryptic announcement, with new music expected next week

26 August 2021, 11:31 | Updated: 26 August 2021, 12:30

ABBA
ABBA. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

ABBA have teased their long-awaited reunion with a cryptic social media post. Could new music finally be on the way?

It was back in 2018 that ABBA announced that they were set to release their first new material in 35 years.

However, there have been various delays over the years, including Bjorn Ulvaeus telling Smooth Radio that their new music would be on the way soon (though, that was back in 2019!).

Björn Ulvaeus promised earlier this year that ABBA would “definitely” release music at some point in 2021.

ABBA Voyage reunion: UK tour dates, new songs and all you need to know so far

“It’s not a case anymore of it might happen, it will happen,” he said at the time, adding that there remains “strong, strong bonds” within the group.

Today (August 26), ABBA have launched a new social media channel to promote an upcoming new project called Voyage.

The post features black-and-gold artwork, with the the date '02.09.21' (Thursday, September 2). Fans are also directed to sign up at a new website “to be the first in line to hear more about ABBA Voyage”.

There have also been reports that ABBA are set to release new music very soon. According to the group’s former session guitarist Janne Schaffer, a full album could be arriving this autumn.

The Sun also names a source who claims that the first new music will arrive next Friday (September 3) – the day after Voyage is announced.

The paper also claims that Voyage will be a live hologram show, including a documentary-style film that follows ABBA’s reunion.

Read more: ABBA's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

It had previously been reported that a virtual ABBA tour was in the works, featuring 'Abba-tars' of the group’s younger selves, performing their classic hits.

In 2018, it was confirmed that ABBA members Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Anderson, Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad had been back in the studio together for the first time in over 35 years.

Could it finally be happening?

