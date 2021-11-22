Adele breaks down in tears when she's reunited with her inspirational school teacher

By Mayer Nissim

Adele had an emotional reunion with her former teacher and childhood inspiration.

Adele's third album 30 was released on Friday and is shaping up to be one of the biggest records of the year, and she celebrated its release with a TV special An Audience with Adele at the weekend.

As well as featuring the singer performing in front of an audience of family, friends, fans and celebrities, the 90 minute ITV broadcast also found time for an emotional reunion between Adele and one of her most important inspirations.

During the performance, Adele fielded questions from the invited audience, and actor Emma Thompson asked he if there was someone who "supported and inspired" her when she was younger.

Emma Thompson asks Adele a question. Picture: ITV

Adele replied: "I had a teacher at Chestnut Grove who taught me English.

"That was Miss McDonald. She left when I was in year eight. It was just one year, but she got me really into literature. I've always been obsessed with English and obviously now I write lyrics.

"She was so bloody cool. So engaging, she really made us care and we knew she cared about us."

She added: "She was so bloody cool and relatable and likeable that I really looked forward to my English lessons."

Emma then teased: "Yeah because it's odd actually, funny enough... she's here tonight."

As Miss McDonald came through the crowd, Adele burst into sobs before giving her old teacher a big hug.

A tearful Adele. Picture: ITV

"I didn't know that you were coming!" Adele exclaimed.

Miss McDonald replied: "I wanted it to be a surprise... thank you for remembering me!"

After the tearful reunion, Adele had to leave the stage to get her makeup fixed, so she rushed Alan Carr on stage to do his best with 'Make You Feel My Love'.