Adele shows off astonishing seven-stone weight loss in first video ahead of rumoured new album

Adele has given fans a glimpse of her new seven stone weight loss in a promo released ahead of her stint hosting TV show Saturday Night Live.

Singing sensation Adele has showed off her dramatic weight loss for the first time in a video released to promote her hosting of the NBC show tomorrow (October 24).

The 'Hello' singer can be seen alongside music guest H.E.R and comedian Kate McKinnon in the clip as she makes her speaking debut since unveiling her new look.

"Hi! I'm Adele, and I'm hosting Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest H.E.R."

Kate McKinnon then asks: "Wait, her or her?" pointing first at singer H.E.R. and then Adele.

Adele replies: "No, H.E.R." as she points towards SNL’s musical guest.

The video comes two days after Adele posted a snap of herself preparing her lines for SNL, excitedly captioning the photo "Three days to go".

The 32-year-old will be hosting SNL and has even hinted she may sing live on the American skit show this weekend ahead of what fans are hoping will be the release of her new album.

It is rumoured Adele will drop her next album before the end of 2020, her first release since 2015's massive 25.

The 'Someone Like You' singer started her weight loss journey in 2019, unveiling her new look for the first time in November of that year in a snap to celebrate Halloween.

Among the techniques Adele has reportedly adopted is reformer pilates – introduced to her by her friend Robbie Williams' wife, Ayda Field – a mixture of classic pilates and machine workouts which improve posture and balance.

Speaking to The Sun a close friend of the 'Hello' singer said: "She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her.

"It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight.Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life."

Adele has been spending time at her Beverly Hills home since announcing her split from husband Simon Konecki in April 2019.

