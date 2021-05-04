Robin Gibb's son is expecting a child on anniversary of his Bee Gees dad's death

Robin Gibb's son RJ reveals he has having a third child. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Robin Gibb's son has shared some happy news for the Gibb family - he is expecting his third child with partner Megan.

Musician Robin-John Gibb, aged 38, is the son of late Bee Gees star Robin Gibb, and he has revealed the baby news in Hello! magazine.

Robin-John said he is "absolutely overjoyed" to be having another child with Megan.

The baby is due on May 20 - which is the ninth anniversary of his father Robin's death, who died in 2012, aged 62.

The pair are expecting a son, though Robin-John revealed he first believed they received a "sign" from Robin that they were having a girl.

He said: "We had our first appointment with Colin Davis, the obstetrician who delivered our two sons, at the end of October.

Robin Gibb with son RJ in 2009. Picture: Getty

"As we sat down in the waiting room, the Bee Gees hit 'More Than A Woman' came on the radio. The timing of it was such a surprise that we couldn't help wondering if it was a sign.

"We didn't know we were expecting a boy at this stage and initially thought the title of the song could be my father's way of telling us we were having a girl."

Robin-John also said he has a "very musical family", saying: "The children are growing up like I did with my father. He was my dad and my best friend, but never pushed music on to me; he just exposed me to it.

"I went to concerts, writing and studio sessions with him and that's how I caught the music bug. Now I'm doing the same with our kids."

Robin Gibb first married In 1968, to Molly Hullis, a secretary in Robert Stigwood's company. They had two children together: Spencer (born 1972) and Melissa (born 1974).

They divorced in 1980 after years of living apart from each other.

Robin Gibb with his famous Bee Gees brothers. Picture: Getty

His second marriage lasted from 1985 until his death in 2012. He was married to Dwina Murphy, an author and artist.

The couple had a son together, Robin-John (known as RJ, born 1983).

Aged 50, Robin Gibb began an affair with his 25-year-old housekeeper, Claire Yang. Eight years later, the affair resulted in the birth of his fourth child, Snow Evelyn Robin Juliet Gibb, born 2008.

Meanwhile, the Bee Gees are set to be the subject of a new musical biopic, to be directed by Kenneth Branagh.

The Paramount Pictures movie will follow the journey of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, as they found international fame after a humble upbringing.

Ben Elton will write the biographical film, with the last surviving Bee Gee Barry serving as a producer and narrator.