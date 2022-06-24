When three amazing kids pretended to be the Bee Gees and it was incredible

24 June 2022, 10:09

The TNT boys perform as the Bee Gees
The TNT boys perform as the Bee Gees. Picture: ABS-CBN

By Giorgina Hamilton

These three talented youngsters will easily be one of the best things you'll see today.

Behold the TNT Boys. Three Filipino singers who are pretty darned good at singing and even better at impersonating the Bee Gees.

The trio previously appeared on Your Face Sounds Familiar in their homeland, a show where celebrities impersonate singers, and they took on the Bee Gees with their classic hit 'Too Much Heaven'.

And in a brilliant twist, Barry Gibb and the team behind the Be Gees spotted the trio and even gave their seal of approval!

The trio previously appeared on Your Face Sounds Familiar in their homeland, a show where celebrities impersonate singers, and they took on the Bee Gees with their classic hit 'Too Much Heaven'.
The trio previously appeared on Your Face Sounds Familiar in their homeland, a show where celebrities impersonate singers, and they took on the Bee Gees with their classic hit 'Too Much Heaven'. Picture: ABS-CBN
The Bee Gees Twitter account praised the young trio (pictured)
The Bee Gees Twitter account praised the young trio (pictured). Picture: Twitter/Bee Gees

In a tweet from 2018, the official Bee Gees Twitter account praises the boys' talents and reposts a clip of them singing to their 40,000 followers.

"Imitation truly is the sincerest from of flattery!" The Bee Gees account said. "Thank you #TNTBoys @YourFacePH or your rendition of "Too Much Heaven". #MyBeeGees"

The three TNT boys are Francis Concepcion, Mackie Empuerto and Kiefer Sanchez, and are known as the TNT Boys. TNT stands for Tawag ng Tanghalan, the amateur singing competition show where they were first discovered.

Watch the boys in all their hilarious-wigged glory below:

Dressed in matching silver outfits and donning chunky gold jewellery, the boys perfectly captured the look of the Gibb brothers. (Pictured, the Bee Gees in 1979)
Dressed in matching silver outfits and donning chunky gold jewellery, the boys perfectly captured the look of the Gibb brothers. (Pictured, the Bee Gees in 1979). Picture: Getty

Dressed in matching silver outfits and donning chunky gold jewellery, the boys perfectly captured the look of the Gibb brothers.

Even their high notes were on par with Barry, Maurice and Robin's famous vocals.

We particularly like the little Maurice. A+ for effort.

More from the Bee Gees

See more More from the Bee Gees

The Bee Gees best songs ever

The 20 greatest Bee Gees songs of all time, ranked

Dolly Parton, David Bowie and Lionel Richie have performed at Glastonbury

Glastonbury: The greatest Legends performances ever, ranked

Music

Bee Gee Barry Gibb gave a historic performance of his 1977 hit 'Stayin' Alive' at 2017's Glastonbury Festival

Remembering Barry Gibb's mind-blowing Glastonbury performance of 'Stayin' Alive'

Barry Gibb

The Bee Gees are renown for their songwriting skills and crowd-pleasing vocals and one performance in 1993 showcased their acoustic harmonies to the max.

The Bee Gees' flawless harmonies during a live MTV performance in 1993 is a lost masterpiece
Bee Gees Robin (centre), Maurice (left) and Barry Gibb (right) busked in London's Covent Garden in 1993.

Watch the extraordinary moment the Bee Gees busked on the streets of London in 1993
This was the Bee Gees first ever national TV performance in 1960

Bee Gees first TV gig: Teenage Barry Gibb and 10 year olds Robin and Maurice sing in 1960

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Paul McCartney's best songs

Paul McCartney's 15 greatest songs ever, ranked

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney facts: Beatles singer's age, net worth, wife and children revealed

Paul McCartney

Mike + The Mechanics

Mike + The Mechanics promise 'a drop of Genesis' on upcoming UK tour

Music

Alanis Morrissette has released a new ambient album

Alanis Morissette releases new meditation album 'The Storm Before the Calm' to help you relax

Chill

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible

Michael Jackson