When three amazing kids pretended to be the Bee Gees and it was incredible

The TNT boys perform as the Bee Gees. Picture: ABS-CBN

By Giorgina Hamilton

These three talented youngsters will easily be one of the best things you'll see today.

Behold the TNT Boys. Three Filipino singers who are pretty darned good at singing and even better at impersonating the Bee Gees.

The trio previously appeared on Your Face Sounds Familiar in their homeland, a show where celebrities impersonate singers, and they took on the Bee Gees with their classic hit 'Too Much Heaven'.

And in a brilliant twist, Barry Gibb and the team behind the Be Gees spotted the trio and even gave their seal of approval!

The Bee Gees Twitter account praised the young trio (pictured). Picture: Twitter/Bee Gees

In a tweet from 2018, the official Bee Gees Twitter account praises the boys' talents and reposts a clip of them singing to their 40,000 followers.

"Imitation truly is the sincerest from of flattery!" The Bee Gees account said. "Thank you #TNTBoys @YourFacePH or your rendition of "Too Much Heaven". #MyBeeGees"

The three TNT boys are Francis Concepcion, Mackie Empuerto and Kiefer Sanchez, and are known as the TNT Boys. TNT stands for Tawag ng Tanghalan, the amateur singing competition show where they were first discovered.

Watch the boys in all their hilarious-wigged glory below:

Dressed in matching silver outfits and donning chunky gold jewellery, the boys perfectly captured the look of the Gibb brothers. (Pictured, the Bee Gees in 1979). Picture: Getty

Dressed in matching silver outfits and donning chunky gold jewellery, the boys perfectly captured the look of the Gibb brothers.

Even their high notes were on par with Barry, Maurice and Robin's famous vocals.

We particularly like the little Maurice. A+ for effort.